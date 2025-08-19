There’s some serious smoke around the Patriots and Trey Hendrickson

The New England Patriots may not ultimately land Trey Hendrickson, but it sounds like they're actually looking into it.

NFL insider Armando Salguero was the first shot to fire on Monday night, when he reported that the Patriots "are one of the teams who have called" the Bengals on Hendrickson's availability. This came after Pats executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf told reporters that the team would be willing to potentially high draft capital if they felt they were "doing what's best for the team" and that "there's a player out there that we feel like can help us."

Another insider, Josina Anderson, threw a little cold water on that Tuesday morning -- well, technically the Patriots did. Anderson reports that she's hearing the Pats consider the current asking price for Hendrickson to be "too much." A third insider, Dianna Russini, heard from multiple teams that the ask is a young player and a 2026 first-round pick. Russini specified that the young player would not have to be a pass rusher.

The days of trading first-round picks for players, in general, feels over. It's been more than two full NFL seasons since the last time a player was traded for a package including a first-round pick, without another first going back. Coincidentally, it was edge rusher Bradley Chubb going from the Broncos to the Dolphins (along with a 2025 fifth-round pick) for a 2023 first, a 2024 fourth, and running back Chase Edmonds. That was at the 2022 trade deadline, nearly three years ago.

Nowadays, a second-round pick feels more like the foundation of a trade package, even for an impact player in his prime. The Steelers only had to trade second- and seventh-round picks to get wide receiver D.K. Metcalf from the Seahawks earlier in the 2025 off-season.

Myles Murphy #99 and Trey Hendrickson #91 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrate after Hendrickson's sack during a game.

So, it wouldn't be surprising if Hendrickson was ultimately traded for a similar haul to the Chubb trade, just for a second-round pick instead of a first. It's also worth considering that the Patriots' 2026 first-rounder may be significantly more valuable than that of, say, the Chiefs or Eagles. But NFL GMs seem to have stood down on the first-round thing -- except the Bengals' Duke Tobin, apparently.

Hendrickson may be among the players one would argue is still worth a first in a trade. He's coming off consecutive seasons of 17.5 sacks, the most recent of which led the league. Speaking of firsts, he earned First Team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career in 2024.

The Patriots shouldn't exactly turn their noses up at high-end talent, but ideally, they could acquire a player of Hendrickson's caliber on offense. Still, Hendrickson would step in and immediately be the most talented edge rusher on the team, as good as Harold Landry and K'Lavon Chaisson have looked. Third-year edge rusher Keion White, meanwhile, has cooled off after a hot start to training camp.

If the Bengals hold firm on needing a first-round pick for Hendrickson, it's possible they don't get into serious talks with anyone outside of the top Super Bowl contenders. The teams that are virtually guaranteed to be picking in the 20s or 30s in the 2026 first round. But say the Patriots are picking 17th next season ... what are the odds they get a player that's as good, or better, than Hendrickson?