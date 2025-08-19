3 Red Sox updates to get you up to speed

Give us, like, 2 minutes and we'll give you 3 Red Sox updates. Which works out to less than a minute per update.

We'll start with the pen, which was the reason the Sox weren't able to complete a sweep of the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park over the weekend. Bill Koch of the Providence Journal, who we clipped above, wrote this about the Boston bullpen.

If you missed the fun on Saturday, Isaiah Campbell gave up 3 runs on 4 hits in the ninth inning, almost coughing up the Sox lead in the process. Aroldis Chapman had to close, which meant he couldn't close on Sunday, when the Red Sox did cough up the lead. And the game.

Moving on from the bad bullpen news, more bad news: Marcelo Mayer won't be joining the team again this season. The budding Sox prospect's rookie year has officially ended with wrist surgery. The Sports Hub's Alex Barth has the story.