Red Sox make more roster moves after 2nd straight loss

After two straight losses at Fenway Park, which is something the Red Sox had not experienced since the first week of June, the club is making more roster moves.

And this time, it's come with a focus in the bullpen.

Beginning with the promotion, lefty reliever Brennan Bernardino will be recalled from Triple-A Worcester and rejoin the Boston pen. Optioned down to the Woo Sox after the trade deadline, the 33-year-old Bernardino comes back to Boston having made four appearances for Worcester, with one run allowed and eight strikeouts over four innings pitched, and with 47 MLB appearances in 2025.

Overall, Bernardino has posted a 4-2 record with one save, two holds, and a career-best 3.09 ERA and .205 BAA over 43.2 innings of MLB work this season. At the time of his option down to the minors, Bernardino was in the midst of a run that featured 13 straight scoreless innings of work for Boston.

His demotion down to the minors back on Aug. 1 came as a result of the Red Sox acquiring Steven Matz from the Cardinals. Matz has allowed one earned run and fanned three batters in 6.1 innings over six appearances since the deadline.

Word of Bernardino's recall was first reported by MassLive's Chris Cotillo.

And with Bernardino back, the Red Sox will option Jovani Moran back down to Worcester, as first reported by MassLive's Christopher Smith.

Summoned up from Worcester ahead of last week's series in Houston, Moran did little to help his cause in his two-outing stint with Boston. This was especially true on Monday night, as Moran surrendered two runs on two hits and two walks in two innings of work on the way to a 6-3 loss to the last-place Orioles at Fenway.

Moran allowed three earned runs in total over his four innings of work for the Sox.

This is just the latest installment of roster moves for a Boston club that desperately needs some more dependability from their bullpen. And while Tuesday's moves came with a focus on lefties, the righty options may be next, with Isaiah Campbell and Jordan Hicks both failing to provide the club much of anything in terms of reliability for Alex Cora's club.