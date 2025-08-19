Patriots training camp notebook: Situational bounce-back on Day 18

On Tuesday afternoon the New England Patriots held their final training camp practice of the summer before the close of the preseason.

Unlike the last few practices that felt more like ramping up for the regular season rather than for player evaluation, Tuesday's practice featured more full-speed competitive drills. There were multiple periods of the starters facing the starters for full-field work - albeit in shorts and shells rather than full pads. That level of intensity could be a sign that most if not all of the starters will not play in the preseason finale on Thursday.

How did the players respond to the increase of intensity? Let's get into it with today's notebook...

Defensive front takes over

Tuesday was both a dominant day for the Patriots' defensive front and a rough day for the offensive line, especially early. Both Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs were under pressure for most of practice. At one point Vederian Lowe got pushed back into Dobbs knocking the quarterback to the ground - a rare sight in a practice setting.

It wasn't any one player getting beat specifically, or any one way the defensive front was winning. Rushers were taking advantage of one-on-ones, but there were also a few reps where rushers came free off of line games. The quarterbacks were able to make some throws despite dealing with the pressure (in particular it was one of Dobbs' better practices of the summer), but there weren't many clean pockets.

On the defensive side of the ball, a couple of free agent signings were among the standouts. Harold Landry and Robert Spillane both made their way into the backfield multiple times. Spillane also had a pass breakup in coverage early in practice, after having two interceptions on Monday. Milton Williams had a pass breakup at the line of scrimmage as well.

Offense completes a late-game situation

For the last couple of practices the Patriots have ended the day simulating a live end-of-game situation, putting time on the clock and tasking the offense with a hurry-up drive. Those periods have been an issue for the offense, with Monday's being particularly rough.

On Tuesday though the offense showed significant improvement. For this practice, the situation was needing to get into field goal range from their own 25-yard line, with 1:30 on the clock.

It was a very efficient drive from Drake Maye and the offense, who kept the chains moving and made good use of the sidelines. The big play was a tight-window throw up the seam to Hunter Henry, but there were also good catch-and-run plays from Pop Douglas and TreVeyon Henderson. Ultimately the drive ended with Maye being able to clock the ball and get the field goal team on for a 42-yarder from Andy Borregales as time expired.

There was one other late-game situation, but quicker. With 15 seconds left just over midfield the Patriots had to complete one pass, and then spike the ball in time to get the field goal unit on. The offense completed that situation as well, with Maye hitting Douglas and running up to stop the clock with two seconds left. Parker Romo then connected from 43-yards out.

Ben Brown still in the mix

While the Patriots' interior offensive line looked to be more settled on Monday, Tuesday saw more shuffling. While Garrett Bradbury and rookie Jared Wilson began practice as the top center and left guard respectively, Ben Brown rotated in at both spots.

Prior to Monday's practice, head coach Mike Vrabel suggested there is a position battle ongoing at both spots. "We'll continue to evaluate that spot and that rotation and where we're at competing and trying to make sure that we're giving everybody the opportunity in there, from the center and the left guard, and just trying to figure out what the best combination is," he said.

It could end up being a sprint to the finish to figure out the final spots along the Patriots' offensive line for Week 1 - especially if starters don't play in the preseason finale. There's a chance this battle could continue into the regular season as well, as was the case with the tackle positions last year.

Catch of the day

Mack Hollins continues to have a strong camp. He barely came off the field on Tuesday working regularly with the first and second units, and had the catch of the day.

Working with the first team offense Hollins ran a comeback up the right sideline. Carlton Davis was in tight coverage but Drake Maye threw a 50/50 ball high. Hollins went up and grabbed the ball over Davis with one hand, securing it to his body as he hit the ground.

Busy special teams day

In addition to the offense and defense, the top special teams units got plenty of work on Tuesday as well.

Both Andy Borregales and Parker Romo were perfect on the day. They each went 4-of-4 in a live field goal period, hitting from between 32 and 49 yards out. One of Romo's makes came despite a low snap from Julian Ashby that Bryce Baringer was able to get down quickly on the hold. Both kickers also hit their respective kicks in the end-of-game situations at the end of practice.

As for Baringer, he got some full-field punt work in. Here are his hangtimes...

5.26 seconds

4.68

4.73

5.26

5.01

5.05

3.58

4.30

5.05

Attendance

The only new absence on Tuesday was cornerback Tre Avery, who the team later announced had been released. Other players not participating or not at practice were...

-RB Terrell Jennings

-WR Efton Chism

-WR Kyle Williams

-WR Kendrick Bourne

-WR Javon Baker

-WR Ja'Lynn Polk

-TE/FB Jack Westover

-EDGE Anfernee Jennings

-LB Jahlani Tavai

-LB Cam Riley

-CB Christian Gonzalez

For the second day in a row, Rhamondre Stevenson was a full participant while wearing a red non-contact jersey.

What's next?