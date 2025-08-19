Patriots miss out on The Athletic’s top 25 NFL players under 25 ranking

Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) jogs to the sideline during minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots did not have a single player named to The Athletic’s top 25 NFL players under 25 years old, despite drafting a quarterback third overall a year ago and boasting another youngster who earned second-team NFL All-Pro honors in 2024.

Christian Gonzalez, a 23-year-old cornerback taken 17th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, did not earn any recognition on Mike Jones’ list, including one of the eight honorable mention nods. After missing all but four games during his rookie season with a torn labrum, Gonzalez posted 50 solo tackles and two picks while starting in 16 games during an impressive sophomore campaign, which earned him second team All-Pro honors.

Five other cornerbacks were named to the list over Gonzalez, who earned the 11th-best coverage grade by Pro Football Focus in 2024. He finished with better coverage grades across the board than the Jets' Sauce Gardner, who appeared on the list.

Perhaps Gonzalez was qualified enough to deserve a spot.

It’s likely Drake Maye, a 23-year-old signal caller and the third overall pick in 2024, needs to show dramatic improvement during his sophomore year before his name appears on any such list. Maye started in 13 games as a rookie, generating a 3-9 record as a starter. However, two of those victories occurred with another quarterback taking a majority of snaps in the contest, effectively dropping Maye to 1-9.

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks to throw during the a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium on August 08, 2025.

Maye completed 225 of his 338 passes — a 66.6 completion percentage — for 2,276 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2024. That added up to an 88.1 passer rating, 23rd in the NFL.