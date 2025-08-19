Patriots add another running back before preseason finale

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MAY 10: Micah Bernard #32 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball during the Tennessee Titans Rookie Minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park on May 10, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

Ahead of their trip to the Meadowlands for their preseason finale against the New York Giants on Thursday night, the New England Patriots made a few roster moves on Tuesday. Ahead of their final practice they added two players, with two corresponding releases. The moves were announced by the team Tuesday afternoon.

The new signings for the Patriots are running back Micah Bernard and defensive tackle Philip Blidi. Defensive end Jereme Robinson and cornerback Tre Avery were released to make room.

Both signings come at positions where the Patriots recently dealt with injuries. Terrell Jennings, who has had a significant workload for the Patriots so far this preseason, has not practiced this week. Meanwhile at defensive tackle, Isaiah Iton was placed on IR earlier this week after suffering a hip injury in the preseason finale.

Both signings began the season with the Tennessee Titans as UDFAs. Bernard, 23, initially signed with the Tennessee Titans after the draft but was released him after spring practices. In his last year at Utah in 2024 Bernard ran for 1,009 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

Blidi, 23, also signed with the Titans after the draft, and stayed with the team until his release over the weekend. The 6-foot-3, 297-pound defensive tackle played in 59 games in his college career between Texas Tech, Indiana, and most recently Auburn last year.

For the released players, both Robinson and Avery joined the team mid-camp. Robinson was signed as a free agent last week, while Avery was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers earlier this month.