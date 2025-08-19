Milan Lucic is getting another NHL opportunity

It's been a summer of former Bruins retiring or finding their next opportunity overseas. But neither path has made its way to former Bruins fan favorite Milan Lucic just yet, as Lucic has officially been given another shot at making an NHL roster by way of a professional tryout agreement with the St. Louis Blues.

Blues GM Doug Armstrong's decision to bring the 37-year-old Lucic in comes after Lucic sat on the sidelines without an NHL contract for all of the 2024-25 season, and after Lucic made just four appearances for Boston in October 2023 before an injury and subsequent off-ice issues ended his season.

While out of action and recovering from a foot injury sustained in an Oct. 21 win over the Kings, Lucic was arrested following a domestic dispute with his wife in November, where a reportedly intoxicated Lucic tried to choke his wife and grabbed her by the hair. Following the arrest, Lucic took an indefinite leave of absence from the club, and while the charges were dropped in February 2024 following his wife's decision not to testify, the Bruins opted not to try to bring Lucic back, and allowed him to continue his "personal rehabilitation."

According to the Blues, Lucic has completed the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and has been reinstated by the NHL.

Oct 3, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bruins left wing Milan Lucic (17) and Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the first period at TD Garden. (Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports)

In a way, it's certainly fitting that Lucic's second chance is coming in St. Louis and under ex-Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.

Not only did Montgomery have Lucic on his roster when Lucic came back to Boston, but Montgomery is also no stranger to recovery, having gone through his own recovery for substance issues following his dismissal from the Stars. And the Blues were the team to give Montgomery his first NHL chance following his recovery, with Montgomery hired as an assistant on Craig Berube's staff before eventually joining the Bruins as the Black and Gold's head coach in 2022.

Of course, the biggest issue for Lucic will be proving that he can keep pace with NHL skaters in 2025 at 37 years old and after almost two full seasons away from the game. Fitness-wise, Lucic was arguably in the best shape of his career upon his return to Boston in 2023, looking much leaner than he did during the end of his first Bruins run, which ended in 2015. And while in Boston, Montgomery liked the idea of putting Lucic with two speedy skaters (some combination of Johnny Beecher, Jakub Lauko, and Jesper Boqvist) and having Lucic be more of a space-creating forward between the circles and behind the net.