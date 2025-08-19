Celtics issue statements on ownership structure

Apr 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bill Chisholm, center, who leads a group that is buying the Boston Celtics, stands with current owner Wyc Grousbeck and Chisholm’s wife, Kimberly Chisholm before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden.

It's officially official for Bill Chisholm and the Boston Celtics.

After a sale process that's been headlined by uncertainty for previous owners and paper transactions to get everything in its right place, the Celtics confirmed on Tuesday that Chisholm has officially taken control of the franchise.

“This truly is a dream come true for me and my family,” Chisholm said in a team-provided statement. “I feel so fortunate to be here as part of this new investor group, who are accomplished, driven people who care deeply about the Celtics and the Boston community.

"On behalf of our group, I am thrilled to partner with Wyc, Brad Stevens and Rich Gotham to move this outstanding organization forward. We are committed to building on the legacy of the Celtics and raising banners, and I can’t wait for the team to get back out there this fall.”

According to the Celtics, and following unanimous approval from the NBA's Board of Governors, Chisholm will indeed serve as the governor of the Celtics, while Wyc Grousbeck and Aditya Mittal will serve as alternate governors. Grousbeck, obviously, was part of the previous ownership regime, while Mittal was one of the largest investors in Chisholm's bid for the Celtics.

As confirmed in this release, Grousbeck will be a co-owner and CEO, and will indeed be running the day-to-day operations with Chisholm and the existing basketball and business management teams. Per the club's statement, the managing board of the Celtics includes Chisholm, Grousbeck, Mittal, Bruce Beal, Andrew Bialecki, Dom Ferrante, Rob Hale, Mario Ho, and Ian Loring. Global investment firm Sixth Street is also a major participant in the investment group.

Billie Weiss/Getty Images BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: Wyc Grousbeck of the Celtics reacts as he holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the 2024 Boston Celtics championship parade. (Billie Weiss/Getty Images)