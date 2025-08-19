A deeper dive into the Patriots’ roster bubble

With one week to go until cutdown day, the final roster push is on. With two preseason games and almost 20 training camp practices in the books for the Patriots quite a bit has been sorted out, but there are still some spots up for grabs.

How many spots? How many players are still in the mix? Those numbers constitute the 'roster bubble' - a phrase commonly thrown around this time of year.

But what really is the roster bubble? For the past few years, as training camp winds down we've taken a more in-depth look at how it's playing out that given year. It's that time of year again - time for 'at-large roster spot' talk.

Part of understanding the situation of players 'on the bubble' is understanding how NFL rosters are put together. Yes, teams are narrowing down from 90 players to 53, but that doesn't always mean outright keeping the 53 best players.

For instance, every team is going to carry at least two quarterbacks in their starter and backup. The starter is almost always one of the 53 best players on the roster, but that's not always the case for the backup. So, the need to keep that player might displace a player among the best 53 at another position.

The same is true for the rest of the roster. There are positional minimums across the depth chart (three running backs, four wide receivers, and on and on). While practice squad elevations can be a temporary workaround for these minimums, there are limitations with that mechanic (ex. a team couldn't leave three positions short of the minimum, with only two elevations allowed per week).

In some ways, that element of putting a roster together is like March Madness. 68 teams make the tournament each year, but it's not necessarily the best 68 teams in the country. There are automatic bids for conference champions, but a champion from a smaller conference may not be as good as a middle-of-the-pack Power Four team that gets left off the bracket. Teams who make the tournament without winning their conference title are given what are called 'at-large' bids.

Again, the same concept can be applied to an NFL roster. Based on minimums across the league, there are 14 spots on a 53-man roster that can truly be won by the best player available.

However, that number can be trimmed further on a team-to-team basis. For one, those 14 spots do not account for any special teams aces who might not count against their listed positions minimum (ex. Matthew Slater). Fullbacks can fall into that category as well. Some positions also may have more roster locks than the minimum, eating up more space (like the Patriots having six projected roster-lock receivers right now).

When looking at the way players have been managed so far by the Patriots this summer, that leaves the Patriots with 10 at-large roster spots to be won. That's with excess players at wide receiver, cornerback, and on the defensive line.

That's only half the equation though. How many players are competing for those 10 spots? Heading into the final preseason game there look to be 19 players 'on the bubble.' They are...

-RB JaMycal Hasty

-RB Terrell Jennings

-WR Kendrick Bourne

-WR Javon Baker

-OL Vedrian Lowe

-OL Cole Strange

-OL Caedan Wallace

-OL Sidy Sow

-OL Tyrese Robinson

-EDGE Anfernee Jennings

-EDGE Truman Jones

-EDGE Elijah Ponder

-LB Jahlani Tavai

-LB Monte Rice

-CB Miles Battle

-DB Jordan Polk

-S Kyle Dugger

-S Dell Pettus

-S Marcus Epps

Note: If a player you think is on the bubble isn't listed here, we're likely counting him as a roster lock. Check out our latest Patriots roster projection for reference.

Basically for these players, they're more competing against each other as much as they are the other players at their position to prove who can be the most helpful to the team. Positional versatility, special teams ability, and other intangibles are key here.

Now, not every bubble spot is the same. Some of these players may still have a better chance to make the team than others, depending on the circumstances.

For instance, Hasty and Jennings are both competing to earn a potential fourth running back spot. While it's possible the team keeps neither, odds are they're not keeping both. Likely only one running back can earn an at-large spot, but there's no guarantee either does. There are similar situations among the interior offensive linemen, linebackers, and safeties on this list.

It is possible that ultimately two veterans end up not being a part of this competition. Bourne and Tavai have both been out for multiple weeks, and could be candidates to open the season on IR (each team can place and designated two players on and to return from IR prior to the roster cut deadline). That would allow those two to remain with the team without initially taking up one of the 53 spots.

Finally, there can be players battling for roster spots who are not on the bubble. In the Patriots' case, that's true at the kicker position. Andy Borregales and John Parker Romo both still look to be in the mix, but it's highly unlikely the team is keeping two kickers. There's one spot to be won between the two, regardless of how well the other performs or how close the battle is.