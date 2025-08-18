Wilyer Abreu gives direct update on calf injury

Wilyer Abreu is dealing with a calf injury, but provided an update himself after leaving Sunday's game early.

The Red Sox right fielder exited a 5-3 loss to the Miami Marlins in the eighth inning with the calf issue, shifting rookie Roman Anthony to right field and shuffling five other players around on defense. Abreu had gone 2-for-3 with his 22nd home run of the season prior to being pulled. His homer was nearly caught by Marlins right fielder Dane Myers, but the ball popped out of his glove and landed over the bullpen wall in a blooper-reel highlight.

Abreu spoke with reporters after the game and confirmed his calf tightness. While it sounds like he'll avoid a stint on the injured list, he may need to miss some time between now and the Yankees series.

"[The calf is] a little bit tight," Abreu said through a translator. "I felt a cramp. So, right now I'm day-to-day to see how I wake up tomorrow, see how it evolves. Hopefully I'll be ready, take probably 2-3 days, and be ready for New York [this weekend]."

Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) hits a two run home run during a game against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox (68-57) are tied with the Seattle Mariners atop the American League Wild Card standings, but are only a half-game ahead of the surging Yankees, who are 7-3 in their last 10 games. Boston will have a quick two-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park before heading to the Bronx, where they'll take on the Yanks in a huge four-game set from Thursday-Sunday at Yankee Stadium.