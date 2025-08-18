Red Sox continue shuffling roster to fit new additions

ST PETERSBURG, FL – MAY 23: Detail of the Boston Red Sox logo on a jersey during the baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 23, 2018 at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida. The Red Sox won 4-1.

Following a series win over the Marlins, the Red Sox welcomed two new players to the roster Monday, with Nathaniel Lowe officially signed and added to the big league roster and with Nate Eaton recalled from Triple-A Worcester.

But their additions have come with subtractions from Boston's 26-man roster, headlined by outfielder Rob Refsnyder added to the injured list.

For Refsnyder, the trip to the injured list comes as a result of a left oblique strain. The 34-year-old Refsnyder has not appeared in a game for Boston since striking out in a pinch-hitting appearance against the Astros on Aug. 13, and will be eligible to return to the Boston lineup and activated off the injured list on Aug. 26, as his injury was deemed retroactive to Aug. 15.

In action for 54 games this season, Refsnyder has hit .272 with an .827 OPS, and has blasted six home runs, nine doubles and 22 RBIs in 136 at-bats. And Refsnyder has remained a lefty-pitching crusher, with a .287 average and .912 OPS, and with five of his six home runs in 2025 coming off lefties.

In addition to moving Refsnyder to the injured list, the Red Sox also announced that catcher Ali Sanchez was designated for assignment.

Claimed off waivers from Toronto by the Red Sox back on Aug. 8, Sanchez made just one appearance with the Red Sox prior to the DFA, having one at bat and catching one inning in an Aug. 12 win over the Astros.