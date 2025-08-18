Red Sox address first base need with reported veteran signing
The Boston Red Sox reportedly signed first baseman Nathaniel Lowe on Sunday night, addressing a long-standing need.
First base has been a hole for the Boston Red Sox for much of the 2025 season. On Sunday night the team took a step towards potentially addressing that need.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Red Sox are finalizing a deal with veteran first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. Chris Cotillo of MassLive added that Lowe could make his Red Sox debut as early as Monday, when the Sox host the Baltimore Orioles.
Lowe, 30, joins the Red Sox shortly after being waived by the Washington Nationals. The Nats acquired him in a trade from the Texas Rangers during the offseason.
2025 has been a down year for Lowe. At the time of his release in Washington he was slashing .216/.292/.373 with 16 home runs and 68 RBIs in 119 games.
Prior to that over his first six seasons between the Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays, Lowe was a .272 hitter with a .789 OPS. He hit 27 home runs for Texas in 2022 which earned him Silver Slugger honors. He also won a Gold Glove the next year.
The Red Sox have been without a clear plan at first base since Triston Casas suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first week of May. Since then the Red Sox have mainly used a platoon of Abraham Toro and Romy Gonzalez.
Toro has struggled as of late, batting .183 with a .536 OPS since the All-Star break. That stretch includes two home runs and six RBIs in 22 games. Meanwhile Gonzalez has mainly been used as a platoon player against lefties.
In order to get Lowe on the roster for Monday's game the Red Sox will need to make corresponding roster moves. The team can open up a spot on the 40-man roster by moving Marcelo Mayer to the 60-day IL, with the news on Sunday that he will undergo season-ending wrist surgery.