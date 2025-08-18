LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox reportedly activate utility man that was lighting up Triple-A

One of Boston’s recent third base fill-ins is back in the majors, this time likely for outfield help.

Matt Dolloff
The Boston Red Sox are bringing in fresh reinforcements, one of which is coming from Triple-A Worcester.

As first reported by Andrew Parker of Beyond The Monster, Nate Eaton was spotted at Fenway Park, a sign that he was being activated before Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. The team later confirmed Eaton's activation, among other transactions.

Eaton arrives in Boston coming off a recent surge in Triple-A, batting .365 with four home runs, 15 RBIs, and a 1.087 OPS in 16 August games.

A utility man who can play in both the infield and outfield, Eaton has major-league experience at third base and all three OF spots. He helped fill in at third base for Boston while Alex Bregman was out with a quad injury earlier in the 2025 season. He's also played 10 games at shortstop for the WooSox.

Eaton's activation comes as the Red Sox face a rash of injuries in the outfield. Wilyer Abreu is likely to miss the Baltimore series with calf tightness, but anticipates being ready for a big weekend series against the Yankees.

Rob Refsnyder, meanwhile, is headed to the 10-day Injured List with a left oblique strain, retroactive to Aug. 15.

The Red Sox also announced the signing of first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, a recent trade target that the Washington Nationals recently designated for assignment. To make room for both Lowe and Eaton, the Sox DFA'd catcher Ali Sanchez.

Boston gets Baltimore for a quick two-game set at Fenway Park, before an off day Wednesday, then a critical four-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Matt DolloffWriter
