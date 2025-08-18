Patriots training camp notebook: More situational focus on Day 17

EAGAN, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 13: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots participates in a drill during training camp at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center on August 13, 2025 in Eagan, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The final week of New England Patriots training camp got underway on Monday. It was the first of two practices for the team this week ahead of their preseason finale on Thursday.

With the season opener continuing to creep up, there continues to be more and more time dedicated getting ready for the regular season. Just like before leaving for Minnesota last week, the Patriots spent much of this practice working in scout team situations.

After that though the Patriots ended practice the same way they have the last few sessions - a live one-minute drill with the starters against the starters. We'll start there with today's notebook...

More one-minute struggles for the offense

The biggest struggle for the Patriots' offense throughout training camp has been simulated live late-game situations. That trend continued on Monday.

At the end of practice the offense got two chances to score in a late-game situation. The first was with 55 seconds on the clock, the second with 40. Both drives started from just behind midfield.

On the first drive Drake Maye started with a miss to Hunter Henry, followed by a would-be sack by Harold Landry after he beat Garrett Bradbury on a stunt. With no live tackling, Maye completed that second pass for a short gain over the middle to Pop Douglas.

After Alex Austin broke up an out route to Kayshon Boutte, Maye connected with Henry for a first down to extend the drive. The drive would only last one more play though, as Maye missed deep and threw the ball right to Robert Spillane, who secured the interception without a clear intended target in the area.

The second drive started out better, with Maye completing back-to-back passes to Douglas and Mack Hollins. However the ball wouldn't move any further than that, as a sack and two more incompletions had the drive come up short of the end zone.

Outside of the joint practice with Washington and two remarkable catches from Boutte with no time on the clock (including a Hail Mary in Minnesota last week), this has been a similar theme throughout Patriots training camp. With just a few practices left, expect the team to continue to work on these situations before being presented with a real one once the regular season begins.

Big day for Robert Spillane

The interception in the one-minute drill was one of two for Robert Spillane on the day. He grabbed another in a brief 7-on-7 starters-versus-starters red zone period.

On the play Hunter Henry ran a corner route to the back pylon on the right side of the formation, with Spillane sticking with him in tight coverage. It initially looked like Henry had the leverage but Spillane was able to fight through him and rip the football away at the catch point.

Jared Wilson returns to top unit

After missing practice on Thursday and playing with the second unit in the game on Saturday, rookie Jared Wilson was back at the top left guard spot on Monday. Wilson only played with that unit and did not take any snaps at center like he did in the game.

After practice Wilson shared he was dealing with a minor ankle issue that held him out of Thursday's practice. While head coach Mike Vrabel said before practice the team is still considering the situations at both the left guard and center positions, Wilson returning to the top offense and not rotating with anybody else might suggest that position isn't as open as it may have looked on Saturday.

Strange's snapping issues

With Jared Wilson returning to the top offense, that left Ben Brown and Cole Strange continuing their battle for being the top backup interior offensive lineman. The two rotated between center and guard spots on Monday.

At center, it was a rough day for Strange. He had two snaps end up on the ground - one botched under-center exchange with Joshua Dobbs, and then a high shotgun snap to Drake Maye.

Kyle Dugger not gaining ground

Safety Kyle Dugger continues to rep with the scout team after playing all the way to the end of Saturday's preseason game. That's usually not indicative of a player projected to make the roster.

However, prior to practice executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf told reporters he thinks there's "still a role" for Dugger in New England. Dugger's status will be one of the top stories to watch leading up to the roster cut deadline a week from Tuesday (Aug. 26).

Attendance

There were some carry-over absences on Monday in players who left Saturday's game early. Rookie wide receivers Efton Chism and Kyle Williams were both not on the field, which Mike Vrabel addressed before practice.

Other new absences included running back Terrell Jennings, wide receiver Javon Baker, tight end/fullback Jack Westover, edge rusher Anfernee Jennings, and linebacker Cam Riley. Wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Ja'Lynn Polk, linebacker Jahlani Tavai, and cornerback Christian Gonzalez remain out.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was back at practice after missing most of last week. He handled a regular workload but was wearing a red non-contact jersey, the first time we've seen any non-quarterback do so in this camp.

What's next?