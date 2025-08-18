Eliot Wolf gives intriguing update on possibility of big trades for Patriots

Two joint practice sessions and a month into training camp have provided the Patriots with a detailed evaluation of their roster, generating an idea of how they might stack up against the rest of the NFL.

Marquee players across the league are potentially available for the Patriots to upgrade their roster, if they decide upgrades are needed. Multiple impactful stars are in lengthy contract disputes that could develop into trades from their current teams. The beginning steps of acquiring such a talent likely start with New England sending high-valued draft picks as compensation to another club.

Is that a possibility?

“Sure, yup,” Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said in a press conference before Monday's practice. “Just doing what's best for the team. If there's a player out there that we feel like can help us, then, and it costs that, then we would consider doing that.”

Some NFL stars have voiced their frustrations about their current situations, most notably Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin, Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons, and Cincinnati edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. Each of their histrionic sagas have developed into public spectacles, ranging from training camp holdouts to formal trade requests. McLaurin has been linked to the Patriots throughout the offseason, but The Athletic's Dianna Russini told Zolak and Bertrand it was unlikely he would be moved.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders reacts after a touchdown during a game.

To acquire a player of McLaruin, Parsons or Hendrickson’s talent would not only require moving draft capital to satisfy another team's demand, but it would likely ask the Patriots to accommodate the demands of a premium contract. That shouldn’t be an issue for team owner Robert Kraft, whose franchise has $59.8 million in cap space, the most in the league, according to Over The Cap.

A move of that magnitude would likely surge the Patriots’ 2025 cash spending to among the highest in the league, a major increase from their current 12th-place ranking.

Head coach Mike Vrabel and Wolf were seen handling personnel responsibilities inside the Patriots’ war room during the NFL Draft, as seen in videos posted to the team’s social media accounts. Speculation has since surfaced regarding who would have the final say in roster moves, a much-needed role, especially if there is a disagreement about a decision.

Wolf clarified who that is.

“Yeah, ultimately, it would be [me],” Wolf said. “But again, I think we all understand where we're coming from, and that's why we'll watch film together. We'll take the position coaches and coordinators and [vice president of player personnel] Ryan [Cowden] and [senior personnel executive] Alonzo [Highsmith] and the pro department, we'll take everybody's stock and see and make sure we do what we do is best for the team.”