Patriots roster projection 2.0: Veterans on the bubble

This past week was an important one for the New England Patriots. Between two joint practices and the team's second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, there were plenty of chances for coaches to evaluate players on the roster bubble.

Who made the most of the opportunities this week? Who's playing catch-up with just over one week to go until roster cuts (Tuesday, Aug. 26)? Let's take a look with our latest roster projection.

A quick reminder about how our roster projections work. We're just going off of what has been done so far. Basically, if cuts were made today. There's still more football to be played, and we won't do much to assume what will happen one way or the other in the coming week.

Note: Players are listed alphabetically by position, order does not reflect a projected depth chart. Rookies are in italics.

Quarterbacks (2)

-Joshua Dobbs

-Drake Maye

No changes here. While it hasn't been a great preseason for Dobbs, Mike Vrabel downplayed the idea of a quarterback competition earlier this week. The Patriots likely value his veteran experience in the room too much open the door up for Ben Wooldridge. That being said Wooldridge has had a solid summer and should be in line for a practice squad spot as the scout team QB.

Changes from last week: None

Running backs (4)

-Antonio Gibson

-JaMycal Hasty

-TreVeyon Henderson

-Rhamondre Stevenson

Even though he didn't re-sign with the team until Aug. 5, Hasty has been used like a roster player since he returned to camp and preseason games. His ability to make plays in the kicking game both in coverage and as a returner, as well as his fit in multiple running back roles on offense make him an intriguing depth option - especially if Stevenson is dealing with an injury early in the season.

Changes from last week: ADD JaMycal Hasty

Wide receivers (6)

-Kayshon Boutte

-Efton Chism

-Stefon Diggs

-DeMario Douglas

-Mack Hollins

-Kyle Williams

At this point, Chism looks like a roster lock. That leaves two main questions at the wide receiver position, both centered around whether or not the team will keep a seventh player at the position.

Javon Baker had some encouraging special teams snaps last week, but hasn't played as well on offense in games as he's flashed in practice at times. The Patriots may be able to get him to the practice squad.

The other player who could still be in the mix is Kendrick Bourne. Bourne has missed two weeks due to an injury he suffered in the in-stadium practice. If he's not 100% by cutdown day, he'd be a candidate to get one of the two IR-designated to return spots.

Changes from last week: CUT Javon Baker

Tight ends/fullbacks (3)

-Hunter Henry

-Austin Hooper

-Jack Westover

This has been one of the Patriots' most steady positions so far this summer, especially once Westover emerged as the starting fullback. Cole Fotheringham looks like a potential practice squad candidate.

Changes from last week: None

Offensive line (10)

-C Garrett Bradbury

-C/G Ben Brown

-T Marcus Bryant

-T Will Campbell

-T Vederian Lowe

-T Morgan Moses

-G Mike Onwenu

-G/C Cole Strange

-G/T Caedan Wallace

-C/G Jared Wilson

Yes, 10 offensive linemen is a lot. But with just a handful of competitive practices to go, the Patriots look to still be figuring out starters at both left guard and center. It's possible those battles could continue into the regular season.

That's especially true when considering the role of Wilson, who worked at center on Saturday for the first time since early in camp. Whether he's the starting left guard, starting center, or a backup at either spot, it could impact other players' roster standing depending on the corresponding needs.

One spot the Patriots could cut down here is on the interior offensive line. Keeping Strange and Brown would be redundant, unless the plan is to have their competition continue into the regular season and/or there's an injury ahead of them on the depth chart. Brown clearly looks to be ahead between the two on the depth chart.

Another battle to watch is between Wallace and Sidy Sow. Wallace had been one of the top backup guards for most of camp, and his tackle versatility adds to his value. However in the game on Saturday Sow, who has been buried for most of the summer, was on the field before him.

Finally, while Lowe is more in the mix he still looks like a bubble player. If the Patriots want to keep a fourth tackle, a waiver wire addition could still certainly be in play.

Changes from last week: ADD T Vederian Lowe, CUT TBD OT

Defensive line (5)

-Christian Barmore

-Joshua Farmer

-Jeremiah Pharms

-Khyiris Tonga

-Milton Williams

This group has had a solid summer, especially after Williams' performance at joint practices and in the preseason game. It feels like a pretty clear-cut group. If anybody is challenging for a spot it's Isaiah Iton, although he left Saturday's game early with an injury. Kyle Peko is a practice squad candidate, and David Olajiga can be moved to the practice squad without officialy taking up a spot as the team's International Pathway Player.

Changes from last week: None

EDGE (7)

-K'Lavon Chaisson

-Anfernee Jennings

-Truman Jones

-Harold Landry

-Elijah Ponder

-Bradyn Swinson

-Keion White

Seven is a crowded group at edge, but it's well-deserved. This has been one of the best positions for the Patriots all summer. Jennings is added to the mix here - he had a great game on Saturday, didn't play as late as he did last week, and Vrabel was very complimentary of him after the game.

It's still tough to say exactly what his role would be, but the Patriots can't be walking away from a player of his caliber. If he doesn't make the roster, it should be via trade.

Changes from last week: ADD Anfernee Jennings

Linebacker (4)

-Christian Elliss

-Jack Gibbens

-Robert Spillane

-Jahlani Tavai

Tavai was involved enough before he got hurt that he feels like a roster player. However he's missed significant time, so it's a tough call. If he either gets cut or isn't healthy enough to start the season (could be an IR candidate) the Patriots may need to look at a waiver claim to fill out the depth here. Monty Rice could be an option too, especially if he lands on the practice squad initially.

Changes from last week: None

Cornerback (5)

-Alex Austin

-Carlton Davis

-Christian Gonzalez

-D.J. James

-Marcus Jones

This is another spot that may be thinner than expected, especially with the injuries the group has dealt with this summer. But the Patriots have multiple potential depth cornerbacks they should be able to get to the practice squad including Miles Battle, Tre Avery, and UDFA Jordan Polk who has come on strong the last couple of weeks.

Changes from last week: None

Safety (4)

-Jaylinn Hawkins

-Jabrill Peppers

-Brenden Schooler

-Craig Woodson

Kyle Dugger felt squarely on the bubble last week, and the near end-of-game fumble was the kind of play he may not have been able to afford. That kind of mental mistake is the kind of thing Vrabel and this coaching staff have preached cutting down on since they were hired.

The group is a little thin without Dugger though, especially in terms of box safeties. If he doesn't make the team it could open the door for Dell Pettus, either as a practice squad elevation or for an outright roster spot.

Changes from last week: CUT Kyle Dugger

Special teams (3)

-K Andres Borregales

-P Bryce Baringer

-LS Julian Ashby

The fact Borregales has started to see the better half of reps in practices and games could be a sign that the Patriots are leaning towards him being the kicker. With a week to go though it doesn't feel set yet.

Bubble watch

Last 5 on:

-Anfernee Jennings

-JaMycal Hasty

-Vederian Lowe

-Caedan Wallace

-Cole Strange

Last 5 off: