Patriots preseason recap, forecast as roster moves loom

We fill the time in between games two and three with a Patriots preseason recap, as well as a look ahead at what's likely to come.

Joining us this time around is Mark Daniels. He was in Minnesota for joint practices and preseason game two against the Vikings, so he had plenty of first-hand experience to bring into the conversation. And he wrote this for MassLive about the Patriots offensive line.

That particular line is, in a word, unsettled. Jared Wilson, the promising rookie, has been demoted. 27-year-old journeyman Ben Brown could end up as the team's starting left guard. And Kyle Duggar's depth chart slide could make him a trade candidate.

Patriots Preseason Recap

Daniels talked with Fred, Hardy, and Jon Wallach about rookie TreVeyon Henderson possibly sharing carries with Rhamondre Stevenson, Lions-style. It's all in the clip. Watch it up above, listen to it down below, and keep an ear on the show this week for more analysis.