LISTEN LIVE

Patriots preseason recap, forecast as roster moves loom

Could a pair of better-known names be cut?

Adam 12

We fill the time in between games two and three with a Patriots preseason recap, as well as a look ahead at what's likely to come.

Joining us this time around is Mark Daniels. He was in Minnesota for joint practices and preseason game two against the Vikings, so he had plenty of first-hand experience to bring into the conversation. And he wrote this for MassLive about the Patriots offensive line.

That particular line is, in a word, unsettled. Jared Wilson, the promising rookie, has been demoted. 27-year-old journeyman Ben Brown could end up as the team's starting left guard. And Kyle Duggar's depth chart slide could make him a trade candidate.

Patriots Preseason Recap

Daniels talked with Fred, Hardy, and Jon Wallach about rookie TreVeyon Henderson possibly sharing carries with Rhamondre Stevenson, Lions-style. It's all in the clip. Watch it up above, listen to it down below, and keep an ear on the show this week for more analysis.

Speaking of which, we'll have the Sports Hub's Alex Barth joining us on Tuesday morning. He just dropped his Patriots roster projection 2.0, and his thoughts on veteran players echo some of what was discussed on this morning's show. Read up and stay tuned.

New England PatriotsRhamondre Stevenson
Adam 12Writer
Related Stories
Delaware wide receiver Phil Lutz pulls in a catch late in the first half against Hampton at Armstrong Stadium in Hampton, Va., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.
NFLPatriots add wide receiver, placing defensive tackle on IRMatt Dolloff
Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) reacts after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
NFLMike Vrabel provides injury updates heading into final week of preseasonAlex Barth
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 16: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Patriots defeated the Vikings 20-12. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots roster projection 2.0: Veterans on the bubbleAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect