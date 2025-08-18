LISTEN LIVE

Patriots add wide receiver, placing defensive tackle on IR

The Patriots have signed a new wideout amid multiple injuries, while a young defender suffered a season-ender.

Matt Dolloff
Delaware wide receiver Phil Lutz pulls in a catch late in the first half against Hampton at Armstrong Stadium in Hampton, Va., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Delaware wide receiver Phil Lutz pulls in a catch late in the first half against Hampton at Armstrong Stadium in Hampton, Va., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Syndication: Wilmington News Journal

The Patriots are adding another wide receiver to the 90-man roster, while a rookie defensive tackle suffered an injury that will land him on season-ending injured reserve.

Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf confirmed to reporters at Monday's practice in Foxborough that they're signing wide receiver Phil Lutz, who most recently played college ball at Delaware. Lutz caught 45 passes for 857 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024, earning an All-CAA Third Team selection.

Prior to Delaware, Lutz played in the New England area at Tufts University. He participated in the Patriots' rookie minicamp in May.

To make room for Lutz, the Pats are placing defensive tackle Isaiah Iton on injured reserve, ending his season. Iton, 23, spent his first NFL season with the Tennessee Titans, then signed a futures contract in 2025 before being waived. He enjoyed a promising training camp with the Patriots prior to his injury.

Lutz, however, is not playing defensive tackle anytime soon. He's preserving depth at wide receiver amid apparent injuries to a pair of rookies. Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III both missed practice on Monday with undisclosed issues. Williams had to be checked in the Pats' blue medical tent after taking a hard hit during Saturday's preseason win over the Vikings.

Delaware wide receiver Phil Lutz scores against Sacred Heart on a reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.Syndication: Wilmington News Journal

Delaware wide receiver Phil Lutz scores against Sacred Heart on a reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

According to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, second-year wideout Javon Baker was also not spotted at practice.

Lutz should be considered a long shot to actually make the Patriots roster, considering how late in the game they are in the preseason. But he could earn consideration for the practice squad if he can stick around and put together a solid couple of weeks before final roster cuts.

And if Baker, Williams, and/or Chism turn out to be missing extended time, Lutz could be considered more strongly than he is as he hits the field for the first time with New England.

NEXT: Mike Vrabel Gives Injury Updates Heading Into Preseason Finale

isaiah itonNew England Patriotsphil lutz
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Patriots preseason recap: Efton Chism III #86 celebrates against the Minnesota Vikings
NFLPatriots preseason recap, forecast as roster moves loomAdam 12
Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) reacts after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
NFLMike Vrabel provides injury updates heading into final week of preseasonAlex Barth
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 16: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Patriots defeated the Vikings 20-12. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots roster projection 2.0: Veterans on the bubbleAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect