Patriots add wide receiver, placing defensive tackle on IR

Delaware wide receiver Phil Lutz pulls in a catch late in the first half against Hampton at Armstrong Stadium in Hampton, Va., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

The Patriots are adding another wide receiver to the 90-man roster, while a rookie defensive tackle suffered an injury that will land him on season-ending injured reserve.

Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf confirmed to reporters at Monday's practice in Foxborough that they're signing wide receiver Phil Lutz, who most recently played college ball at Delaware. Lutz caught 45 passes for 857 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024, earning an All-CAA Third Team selection.

Prior to Delaware, Lutz played in the New England area at Tufts University. He participated in the Patriots' rookie minicamp in May.

To make room for Lutz, the Pats are placing defensive tackle Isaiah Iton on injured reserve, ending his season. Iton, 23, spent his first NFL season with the Tennessee Titans, then signed a futures contract in 2025 before being waived. He enjoyed a promising training camp with the Patriots prior to his injury.

Lutz, however, is not playing defensive tackle anytime soon. He's preserving depth at wide receiver amid apparent injuries to a pair of rookies. Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III both missed practice on Monday with undisclosed issues. Williams had to be checked in the Pats' blue medical tent after taking a hard hit during Saturday's preseason win over the Vikings.

Delaware wide receiver Phil Lutz scores against Sacred Heart on a reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

According to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, second-year wideout Javon Baker was also not spotted at practice.

Lutz should be considered a long shot to actually make the Patriots roster, considering how late in the game they are in the preseason. But he could earn consideration for the practice squad if he can stick around and put together a solid couple of weeks before final roster cuts.