Mike Vrabel provides injury updates heading into final week of preseason

Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) reacts after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots have had their share of injuries throughout training camp. Heading into the final week of the preseason, Mike Vrabel gave an update on a number of players on Monday.

Vrabel was initially asked about three players who got hurt in Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, including two rookie wide receivers. Both Kyle Williams and Efton Chism left that game early, and weren't present at practice on Monday. Vrabel said the two will continue to be evaluated and didn't rule out them playing in the preseason finale on Thursday.

Williams left the game after taking a hit over the middle in the first half of Saturday's game, and walking off the field with trainers. No specifics have been reported about his injury to this point. Chism didn't appear to suffer any clear injury during the game but was seen talking with members of the training staff on the bench after his touchdown catch.

One player who won't be returning is defensive tackle Isaiah Iton. After Vrabel said he'd miss this week, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf confirmed Iton will go on IR with a hip injury.

According to Wolf the Patriots will fill his roster spot with undrafted rookie wide receiver Phil Lutz. Lutz, who attended the Patriots' local pro day, played his college football at Delaware after transferring from Tufts.

Vrabel also gave an update on two players who have been out longer-term. Both cornerback Christian Gonzalez and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne will not return this week, according to Vrabel.

Initial reporting after Gonzalez's injury early in camp suggested he'll be back for Week 1. Gonzalez made the trip to Minnesota with the Patriots last week.