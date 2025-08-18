Eliot Wolf says there’s ‘still a role’ for Kyle Dugger on the Patriots

With one week to go in the preseason, the roster status of Kyle Dugger is one of the biggest decisions facing the New England Patriots. The former captain and starting safety has been working with the second unit for most of training camp, and played late into the second preseason game on Saturday.

Would the Patriots cut Dugger despite minimal financial savings and no clear backup behind Jabrill Peppers at strong safety? Would they hold onto Dugger in a backup role, and if so how would he handle that after being a starter over his first five NFL seasons? Could a trade be possible?

Those are the things the Patriots will have to consider between now and roster cutdown day (Tuesday, Aug. 26). On Monday morning executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf - who will be a key figure in making that decision - was asked about Dugger's standing with the team will a week to go in the preseason.

“Yeah, I think there’s still a role," Wolf said. "It’s about trying to find the right combination and earn a role. The safety position is a lot based on communication. And so getting Craig [Woodson], who’s a rookie out there with different combinations of people, is something that we’re looking at as well.”

What exactly what role is remains unclear, and is the key question when considering whether or not Dugger will make the team. Jabrill Peppers seems entrenched as the Patriots' starting box safety, and in the past Dugger has struggled at free safety - a more coverage-heavy position. Last week, head coach Mike Vrabel cited Dugger's play in coverage when asked about his diminished role.