Eliot Wolf says there’s ‘still a role’ for Kyle Dugger on the Patriots
New England Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf was asked about Kyle Dugger’s roster status on Monday.
With one week to go in the preseason, the roster status of Kyle Dugger is one of the biggest decisions facing the New England Patriots. The former captain and starting safety has been working with the second unit for most of training camp, and played late into the second preseason game on Saturday.
Would the Patriots cut Dugger despite minimal financial savings and no clear backup behind Jabrill Peppers at strong safety? Would they hold onto Dugger in a backup role, and if so how would he handle that after being a starter over his first five NFL seasons? Could a trade be possible?
Those are the things the Patriots will have to consider between now and roster cutdown day (Tuesday, Aug. 26). On Monday morning executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf - who will be a key figure in making that decision - was asked about Dugger's standing with the team will a week to go in the preseason.
“Yeah, I think there’s still a role," Wolf said. "It’s about trying to find the right combination and earn a role. The safety position is a lot based on communication. And so getting Craig [Woodson], who’s a rookie out there with different combinations of people, is something that we’re looking at as well.”
What exactly what role is remains unclear, and is the key question when considering whether or not Dugger will make the team. Jabrill Peppers seems entrenched as the Patriots' starting box safety, and in the past Dugger has struggled at free safety - a more coverage-heavy position. Last week, head coach Mike Vrabel cited Dugger's play in coverage when asked about his diminished role.
Monday's practice - the first since the preseason game over the weekend - saw Dugger continue to work with the Patriots' scout team. That usage, combined with playing late into a preseason game like Dugger did over the weekend, are generally not indicative of a player who is going to make the roster. With the de facto GM saying there's still a role for him though, Dugger still may be at least squarely on the bubble.