Celtics sign son of 5-time NBA champion to Exhibit 10 contract

Ron Harper Jr. #51 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Dalton Knecht #4 and Moses Brown #40 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game.

The Boston Celtics are bringing in a young forward for a tryout in training camp, who happens to be the son of a five-time NBA champion.

As reported Saturday by Keith Smith, the Celtics are signing Ron Harper Jr. to an Exhibit 10 deal. Harper previously played for the Celtics in 2024 Summer League action, so president of basketball ops Brad Stevens ostensibly saw enough a year ago to give him another look.

An undrafted free agent in 2022, Harper Jr. has played 11 games in the NBA between the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons. In his lone game for Detroit in the 2024-25 season, Harper Jr. scored four points on 1-for-8 shooting, and added seven rebounds and two assists.

Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year, non-guaranteed, minimum deals that act essentially as tryouts. The Celtics will have the option to convert Harper's deal to a two-way contract, and/or waive him and assign him to the Maine Celtics in the G League, before the season. If Harper heads to the G League and stays there for 60 days, he can earn a bonus of $75,000.

Harper's father, Ron Sr., is best known for his time as a teammate of Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls, playing on three of the team's six NBA championship squads. He also won two titles at the end of his career with the Shaquille O'Neal/Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers. Harper Jr. is also the older brother of Dylan Harper, who was the second overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to the San Antonio Spurs.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Ron Harper Jr. #8 of the Toronto Raptors shoots a free throw during an exhibition game.

So, Harper Sr. is starting to build himself a bit of a "family tree" in the NBA. Ron Jr. is a fringe NBA player at this stage of his career, but considering the Celtics' injury situation and thinned-out roster, he may have a real opportunity to play in Boston.