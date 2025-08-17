Marcelo Mayer’s rookie year is officially over

BOSTON, MA – AUGUST 3: Marcelo Mayer #39 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on August 3, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox will be without rookie shortstop Marcelo Mayer for the rest of the 2025 season. On Sunday morning, manager Alex Cora told reporters Mayer will undergo season-ending wrist surgery.

This update comes with Mayer having not played since July 23rd, when he left a game early against the Philadelphia Phillies. He's been on the 10-day IL since.

According to Cora, the recovery time for Mayer's injury is three months. The expectation is for him to be back in full for spring training next year.

“I gave it my all,” Mayer said when speaking with reporters after the announcement. “Obviously with my options given, I could have had surgery when I first injured it or get the shot and try to do everything I can for the slight chance to come back and play. Obviously I’m really excited about what’s going on and I want to help the team win. But it’s just the hand I’m dealt right now.”

Mayer, 22, was called up by the Red Sox to make his Major League debut in late May. In 44 games the 2021 fourth-overall pick slashed .228/.272/.402 with four home runs and 10 runs driven in.