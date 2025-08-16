Patriots Ups & Downs: Who stood out in a preseason win over the Vikings?

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots hands the ball off to TreVeyon Henderson #32 during a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The New England Patriots followed up a hit-and-miss week of joint practices with a 20-12 win over the Minnesota Vikings in preseason action at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Most of the starters on offense and defense played multiple possessions in the first quarter, before giving way to the backups. But there was plenty to analyze from the performance of the main roster, and some interesting developments among the reserves as well.

The Pats will now head back to Foxborough for the third and final week of the preseason. They will practice in front of reporters on Monday and Tuesday, before taking on the New York Giants in the preseason finale on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

But, before we get too far ahead of ourselves, the Patriots have some ups and downs to learn from in a solid day at the office against the Vikings. Here are the Patriots players graded UP or DOWN based on what happened on the field in Minnesota...

UP: RB TreVeyon Henderson

Consider this an open letter to Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel to officially freeze Henderson in carbonite until the start of the regular season. Everyone who's watched the kid play knows what the Pats have, here.

Henderson again showed his burst, and his sneaky-good lower-body strength and contact balance, on his touchdown run in the first quarter. Will Campbell (more on him below) helped clear the lane for him there. He also threw a good chip block to return the favor to Campbell on a deep ball to Mack Hollins. Henderson looks like he'll be a dynamic playmaker from day 1 for the Patriots, and there's nothing left for him to prove in the preseason.

DOWN: QB Drake Maye

Maye didn't turn the ball over in this game, but he should have. He had DeMario Douglas wide open in the soft area of the zone, a hallmark of the Josh McDaniels offense and two players on the same page. Unfortunately, Maye sailed what should've been an easy throw way over Douglas' head, and right into the bread basket of safety Tavierre Thomas, who couldn't make an easy pick. Maye also got dinged for a delay of game penalty.

The sophomore quarterback's physical talent is high-end, and it was encouraging to see him show poise under pressure during the joint practices. But avoiding turnovers and making the simple, gimme plays are key to winning football games. And if Maye wants to be more than a guy who just makes occasional highlight throws and puts up numbers, and be a guy that wins, he'll need to be better with his details.

UP: OT Will Campbell

A clean sheet for Campbell, a good response from what sounded like his worst practice of the summer on Thursday. Granted, Campbell wasn't going against starters. But he again showed what he's been consistently good at, which is run-blocking, both at the line and down the field. He also blocked his man well to give Maye enough time for the long completion to Hollins.

Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots smiles during 2025 training camp.

Campbell will almost certainly have ups and downs as a rookie playing every snap. But a good, solid game in Minnesota gives him something to build on heading into the next week of practices and preparation for the season.

DOWN: QB Joshua Dobbs

Dobbs' rough summer continued on Saturday. He couldn't make consistently accurate passes and got rookie teammate Kyle Williams rocked with a hospital ball. It seems at this point that the Patriots have made their bed with Dobbs as the backup quarterback, but it's worth wondering if Ben Wooldridge, who has looked better in the preseason, is legitimately pushing him for the job.

UP: PR Marcus Jones

Jones made an electric 37-yard return in the first quarter, reminding everyone who the lead dog is for that role. He's also been mixing in heavily as a slot corner and occasionally covers on the perimeter, but the return game is where Jones will make his biggest impact. And especially with the special teams units looking as well-coached as they have in years in Jeremy Springer's second season as coordinator.

DOWN: S Kyle Dugger

Dugger was still playing late in the fourth quarter, which wasn't terribly surprising after his recent demotion to the backup defenses in practice. He showed out well, making five tackles. But Dugger's role has been significantly diminished, and he could be on the outside looking in if that trend continues. Dugger also made an interception on the last play of the game, but nearly coughed it up before going down and should've just knocked the ball to the turf in the first place.

The Patriots have a tough decision to make, because Dugger still has guaranteed money due this season, and he'd be an expensive backup.

UP: DT Milton Williams

Williams generated the interior pressure that led to Vikings quarterback Sam Howell chucking up a duck that Alex Austin brought down for the interception. It was a fine follow-up to what was reportedly a productive week of joint practices for the former Eagle. Williams will be counted on to slice through opposing offensive lines and burst into the backfield as an interior rusher, and he showed his potential on Saturday.

DOWN: WR Javon Baker

The second-year wideout failed to build on his preseason debut, making just one catch on seven targets (granted some of those were sprays by Dobbs). He didn't make any special teams plays to make up for it. Baker was already a long shot to make the team, and Saturday's game may have sent him backward.

UP: WR Efton Chism III

On the other side of the wide receiver coin, Chism may very well have earned increased reps with the starting offense (and possibly a roster spot) after his performance in Minnesota. Chism caught all six targets for 71 yards and a touchdown, and most impressive was his toughness and effort after the catch. That's a great quality for a slot receiver in a Josh McDaniels offense, and Chism looks like he's becoming a real asset. If he doesn't make the team out of camp, he'll be a prime practice squad candidate.

DOWN: OT Marcus Bryant