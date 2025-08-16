9 takeaways from the Patriots’ second preseason game

Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) scores a touchdown as center Jared Wilson (58) looks on during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots played their second of three preseason games on Saturday afternoon, taking on the Minnesota Vikings. This was after two days of joint practices between the teams earlier this week. The Patriots won the game 20-12 to improve to 2-0 for the preseason.

For the most part, the game script in terms of usage was the same as it was for the Patriots last week. Starters on both sides of the ball played two drives, with the top backup units (and a few more of the defensive starters) finishing out the first quarter and playing until halftime.

What did we learn from that look? Which depth players stood out? Let's take a look in this week's takeaways...

Maye starts shaky, rebounds

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Drake Maye had one of the best weeks of any Patriots player during joint practices. He was noted by many as a bright spot when the unit as a whole struggled on Thursday.

In the game, Maye started sloppy. He had a couple of missed throws, mainly high. On one early one he was bailed out by Mack Hollins, who made a leaping catch. Another was just off the fingertips of Pop Douglas, which turned into a dropped would-be interception. After that the unit as a whole took a delay of game.

That drive ended with what was probably Maye's best throw of the day but it fell incomplete as he dropped one in the bucket to TreVeyon Henderson but Henderson couldn't make the catch on a wheel route.

Maye looked better on the second drive. He hit Hollins two more times, including one play he extended with his legs by rolling out of the pocket. Maye and Hollins' chemistry continues to look good, as it has in practice. That's notable especially since Hollins missed the first week-plus of camp.

Henderson shines again

Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Short of not being able to catch that third-down pass from Drake Maye, TreVeyon Henderson had another strong performance. While Henderson showcased his speed in the preseason opener, he showed he can run hard as well as fast in this one.

The Patriots were even able to rely on the ground game on 3rd downs. He converted a 3rd & 10 running up the middle, then had an eight-yard touchdown run on a 3rd & 4, breaking tackles at the goal line to get in. That play also included plus blocks from Will Campbell and Ben Brown.

For the starting Patriots' offensive line, Campbell was the big story. After a rough day of practice on Thursday he bounced back with a clean sheet not allowing any pressures or hurries in the pass game. On the ground he once again proved to be a force leading the way on multiple plus runs.

As for the alignment, the big change from Week 1 was Ben Brown taking over at left guard for Jared Wilson. That's a carry-over from practice on Thursday.

Wilson did rep with the second unit, suggesting the change is not (completely) injury related. The Patriots still may be searching for their left guard with Brown - who started the majority of the team's games as center last year - the latest candidate.

As for Wilson, he played both left guard and center on Saturday. It's the first time he's played center - his college position - since early in camp. If Brown is going to have a shot at left guard the Patriots would need a new backup center, so the team may have wanted to get another look at Wilson in that role.

"Just trying to get everyone in the spots they may end up in and still have competition at left guard," head coach Mike Vrabel said when asked about Wilson's usage after the game. "Making sure that he's where he needs to be. I give him credit, he wasn't able to practice on Thursday. Worked hard to get back."

Elsewhere on the second unit, there was movement at the tackle position. Rookie Marcus Bryant, who started at right tackle with Morgan Moses not participating, moved to the left side. Vederian Lowe, who was the team's starting left tackle for most of last year, played on the right side. Ideally a backup tackle can play both sides, so the Patriots may be testing both players in that regard. It has been Demontrey Jacobs opposite Bryant early in the summer, but he played most of the second half instead.

Efton Chism punches his ticket?

David Berding/Getty Images

We've gone way too long without mentioning Efton Chism, who may have put the cherry on top of his roster push on Saturday. Playing really just one quarter, he finished as the team's leading receiver with six catches for 71 yards. Not only did he repeatedly separate from coverage as he has all summer, but showed impressive ability after the catch including a touchdown on a play that featured multiple broken tackles.

So far this summer Chism still hasn't seen significant time with the first unit, which is usually the strongest indicator that a UDFA is in line for a roster spot. At the same time, against backups Chism has looked like what you'd expect a roster player to look like in that matchup - it's been lopsided. This certainly felt like a strong cap on an impressive summer, with just over a week to go until roster cuts.

Defensive front creates havoc

After a good week of practice, the Patriots' pass rush kept the momentum going on Saturday. Yes it was against mostly backups for the Vikings, but in their brief window of work they made things look like they should between starters and backups.

Two players that stood out in particular were K'Lavon Chaisson and Milton Williams. Both had multiple pressure, including two on the same play that led to Vikings quarterback Sam Howell forcing a throw early that was intercepted by Alex Austin.

Chaisson in particular continues to look like one of the Patriots' best players this summer. After a good close to the 2024 season he came into camp with momentum, and it's good to see that wasn't derailed when he missed about a week due to an injury after a strong start to camp.

Carlton Davis returns

Free agent signing cornerback Carlton Davis has been on the sidelines for most of the summer as the team manages his workload. He said this week he's dealing with "something" but would be good to go if it was Week 1.

With Davis missing multiple padded practices and some joint practices, this was a rare full-speed opportunity for him. He only played two snaps, but did have a pass breakup.

Veterans on the bubble

For the last few weeks there's been two returning starters on defense that have had their roster status in question. Last week, safety Kyle Dugger looked more like a true bubble player while Anfernee Jennings was running on the scout team and looked like he was on the outside looking in.

This week, that flipped. Jennings didn't play with the starters, but wasn't in the game until the end like last week. He made the most of those opportunities, recording three sacks.

"He's done nothing but compete in practice, earn reps, earn opportunities in the game, and take advantage of every one that he's gotten," Vrabel said of Jennings after the game.

Meanwhile, Dugger was on the field until the very end of the game. On the final play he intercepted the ball in the end zone with no time left on the clock. Instead of going down though to end the game, he tried to run the ball out and nearly got stripped, but was ruled down after a review. Player pushing for a roster spot, a mistake or even potential mistake like that stands out.

Special teams

It wasn't quite as perfect for the Patriots' special teams unit on Saturday as it was last week, but still a good day for the unit overall. Once again the return game stood out - Marcus Jones had a 37-yard punt return early in the game, and Jeremiah Webb had a 59-yard kickoff return at the end of the first half that was one block away from going to the house. The one major blemish for the unit was allowing an 81-yard kick return late in the game.

For the kickers, the rep distribution leaned towards Andy Borregales just like it did in joint practices this week. He was tasked with two long field goals. On his first one he missed well left from 57 yards, but bounced back with a 51-yard make later on. He also attempted and made both of the team's extra points. Parker Romo made his lone field goal attempt from 28 yards.

Practice squad watch

With just over a week to go until roster cuts (Tuesday, Aug. 27) it's worth it to start taking note of players who don't look like they're in position to win a roster spot, but may be setting themselves up to stick around with a practice squad spot. Here are a few players that fit that description...

QB Ben Wooldridge: That's two not flashy but solid showings for Wooldridge in two preseason games. He finished this one 7-of-13 for 55 yards. Although Joshua Dobbs struggled again, Vrabel downplayed the idea of a QB2 competition this week and the Patriots likely value Dobbs' veteran experience and influence in the room too much to put his job at risk. Still the team will need a scout team quarterback - usually a practice squad player - and Wooldridge is making the case that they don't need to look elsewhere after roster cuts.

WR Jeremiah Webb: Webb had the long kickoff return before halftime, and caught one pass for eight yards. He's gotten open at times in training camp, and would offer a different wide receiver skillset to likely practice squad player John Jiles on the scout team.

TE Cole Fotheringham: Signed midway through camp, Fotheringham has already worked his way into getting some reps with the second unit. He was in the game before halftime as the backup fullback to Jack Westover, and is one of the top blocking tight ends on the team. Fotheringham also has some experience in the offense, having played for Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas.