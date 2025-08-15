Red Sox have chance to add 1st baseman that drew prior interest

The Boston Red Sox could still use a power upgrade at first base. Another option could soon be available as a free agent.

The Washington Nationals announced Thursday that they've designated first baseman Nathaniel Lowe for assignment. The Nats have seven days to trade or waive Lowe, who can bypass a demotion to the minors and elect free agency if he clears waivers. This is an interesting development for the Red Sox, because according to Sean McAdam at MassLive, the Red Sox "inquired about Lowe's availability earlier in the season" after Triston Casas suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

McAdam believes it would be unlikely that Boston would trade for Lowe or claim him off waivers, and assume the about $3 million in remaining salary. As a right-handed first baseman, Lowe would have a real opportunity for regular playing time with the Red Sox, so it's quite possible there would be mutual interest if he becomes a free agent.

Lowe, 30, is batting .216 with 16 home runs and a .665 OPS in 119 games so far in the 2025 season. He particularly struggled in a 20-game stretch from July 20-Aug. 12, when he went without a home run and posted a paltry .419 OPS, with only eight hits and 18 strikeouts in 76 plate appearances. He stepped up in his last gasp with the Nationals on Wednesday, though, blasting a grand slam to power his team to an 8-7 win over the Royals.

The veteran first baseman would by no means be any kind of savior for the Red Sox lineup in 2025. But his underlying metrics, as middling as they are, suggest that he'd be an offensive upgrade over Abraham Toro, whose only real advantage over Lowe is his lack of strikeouts. Lowe ranks in the 36th percentile in "hard-hit percentage" (via Baseball Savant), compared to the 16th percentile for Toro.

So, say the Red Sox swapped out Toro for Lowe at first base. They'd essentially trade contact for power. And Lowe also has a good eye at the plate, as evidenced by his 9.6% walk rate (65th percentile) and 24.1% chase rate (72nd percentile) in 2025.

The other consideration for the Red Sox is the potential of Kristian Campbell to return to the majors as a first baseman. Campbell has been improving at the plate in Triple-A, batting .326 with two home runs, eight RBIs, and a .932 OPS in 12 August games so far. He's played 23 games at first base in Worcester, more than any other position.