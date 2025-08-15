5 Things to know about the Patriots’ 2nd joint practice with the Vikings

The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings concluded their joint practice work with a Thursday session at the Vikes' facility in Eagan, Minn. Reporting out of day 2 indicates that Minnesota had the clear edge, ahead of their preseason game on Saturday.

After an up-and-down Day 1, the Patriots took a step back in terms of their performance in drills against the Vikings, and on both sides of the ball. Reporters in attendance across the board noted offensive struggles up front, and various issues for the defense in the red zone.

For the Vikings angle of it, second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy had himself a day during team drills. But in New England, it speaks to potential concerns in the secondary. If the practices are any indication, it's that the Pats roster isn't quite ready to hang for 60 minutes against a team the caliber of the Vikings, who boast one of the more talented overall rosters in the league.

That doesn't mean it was all bad for the Patriots on Thursday, who according to reports did flash some playmaking on both offense and defense. Let's go over the most notable nuggets to emerge from the second Patriots-Vikings joint practice.

Offensive Line Struggles

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots smiles during 2025 training camp.

The Patriots struggled to contain the Vikings pass rush in both practices. Pro-Bowl edge rusher Jonathan Greenard sounded like a particular problem, especially for rookie left tackle Will Campbell. Greenard got home for three "sacks" against Campbell in a span of 11 snaps, according to Brian Hines at Pats Pulpit.

Campbell has struggled enough against speedy outside rushes and inside moves throughout the summer, that he's likely to have issues against talented NFL-level players of that type to start his career. The Pats' own K'Lavon Chaisson gave him a challenge for most of training camp, and Greenard exposed him for the rookie that he is.

Ups and downs should be expected with any newcomer, especially one playing every snap, like Campbell will be to begin the 2025 season. But it's clear that Campbell will have to learn on the job and improve some of his pass protection on the fly. It's not his fault that the Patriots assumed the risk of entrusting him with the job, with no clear backup plan. But this is the reality that he and the team will find themselves in early.

Campbell is not alone in carrying concerns along the Patriots offensive line. Left guard Jared Wilson left Thursday's practice early, leading to Ben Brown taking over that spot. Center Garrett Bradbury has had protection problems all summer, while the right tackle position has been a revolving door with depth questions of its own.

The offensive line has been the biggest source of unease throughout the offseason, and they did nothing to dispel that against the Vikings. This was arguably a bigger challenge than they'll get in any game on their regular season schedule, but it was a clear sign of how they're going to look against talented front-sevens.

Maye Makes Plays Under Pressure

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during 2025 training camp.

Despite a down day for the linemen protecting him, which limited the entire passing game, quarterback Drake Maye had "arguably the prettiest throws of the entire day" on Thursday, according to Cody Benjamin at CBS Sports. Maye's best throw was perhaps a "downfield dart" to Kayshon Boutte, who has been locked in as a top 3 starting wide receiver since the start of camp.

Maye was also praised for his poise under pressure in the first joint practice on Wednesday. According to Phil Perry at NBC Sports Boston, Maye showed "enough poise in the face of pressure to indicate he has the potential to make the kind of Year 2 leap the Patriots are hoping to see." He's consistently stood in the pocket and delivered passes under duress, whether against his own team or a different opponent, which is a sign of progress for a QB that bailed out of the pocket too often as a rookie.

The second-year signal-caller still needs to prove he can limit turnovers better than he did in year 1, while he and the receivers also need to prove they can all get on the same page and stay there. But the biggest problem remains on the line, and it's promising to see Maye handle the pressure well.

Sloppy Receivers

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots wide receivers Jeremiah Webb (29), Kendrick Bourne (84), Kayshon Boutte (9), Stefon Diggs (8) and DeMario Douglas (3) work with the coaching staff during 2025 training camp at Gillette Stadium.

According to Mark Daniels at MassLive, the Patriots' wide receivers "cooled" in 11-on-11 drills after a better start in 1-on-1's and 7-on-7's. DeMario Douglas notably dropped a pass when he "had a chance for a big gain," taking his eye off the ball early in a miscue that he attributed to a lack of "concentration."

Stefon Diggs, meanwhile, came up with zero catches in 11-on-11, after catching a touchdown in 7-on-7. Maye had more success with tight end Hunter Henry and running back TreVeyon Henderson than with the receivers.

Getting open is always important for wideouts, but for this offense, they're going to need to get open early. Maye might not have as much time to throw as anyone wants, so the receivers will need to be quick to separate off the line. It sounds like they had issues in that department on Thursday.

McCarthy Shreds Pats Secondary

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) runs a drill during 2025 training camp at Gillette Stadium.

According to the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan, McCarthy was 14-of-16 with five touchdowns and only two "sacks" allowed in 11-on-11 drills, between both full-field drills and the red zone. Callahan noted Craig Woodson (2), Carlton Davis, and Marcus Jones as defensive backs to allow TDs.

Jones reportedly had to cover tight end T.J. Hockenson, according to Pats Pulpit. That's an obvious mismatch that McCarthy was wise to exploit in the drills, and something for the Patriots coaching staff to correct.

The Vikings were without receiver Justin Jefferson and the Patriots were without cornerback Christian Gonzalez, so it's hard to judge either unit when they were each missing arguably their most important pieces. Gonzalez is reportedly expected to be ready for Week 1, but as long as he's out, the Pats' cornerback depth could be a question mark.

Pass Rush Brings It

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) gets warmed up during 2025 training camp.

Christian Barmore was credited with both aforementioned sacks in 11-on-11 on Thursday. Mike Dussault at Patriots.com also had Milton Williams down for two pressures. Barmore seemed to impress throughout all joint practices between the Commanders and Vikings, and the fifth-year pro appears primed to restore his status as an impact interior rusher in his first season under Mike Vrabel.

Williams has had a more underwhelming summer overall, but it sounds like he finished strong in Minnesota, in arguably the toughest matchup he'll get before the regular season. He and Barmore are going to be counted on to collapse pockets and disrupt quarterbacks, and their performance will be critical to the team as a whole.

What's Next?

The Patriots and Vikings will clash in preseason action on Saturday, in the rare 1 p.m. EST time slot. The Pats then have a day off Sunday, before practicing in front of reporters on Monday and Tuesday in Foxborough, with the preseason finale coming Thursday, Aug. 21, against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.