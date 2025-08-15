Celtics make another depth signing at key position

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 15: A towel with the Boston Celtics logo lays on a chair before Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at TD Garden against the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 15, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Celtics took care of their third and final member of the 2025 draft class Friday, with second-round pick Amari Williams finally signed to a contract, and inked to the C's last remaining two-way contract slot.

The deal first reported by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Landing in Boston with the 46th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this past June, the English-born Williams jumps to the pro game after a five-year collegiate career that ended with a 2024-25 at Kentucky after spending the previous four years at Drexel University.

At Kentucky, the 6-foot-10 Williams averaged 10.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, along with a 56.1 field goal percentage, in 36 games.

Most recently, Williams played for Boston in Summer League competition, with appearances in four of the club's five Summer League contests.

In his four-game run for the Summer Celtics, Williams averaged 6.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while playing under just 18 minutes per night. Williams also shot 44.4 percent over that four-game run.

The addition of Williams to the fold felt like the next and most obvious domino to fall for Brad Stevens and the Celtics following the release of Miles Norris from his two-way contract earlier this week. Especially with fellow 2025 Celtics draft classmates Hugo Gonzalez and Max Shulga already signed to deals.

And for the Celtics, the addition of Williams, even on a two-way contract, comes with the Green obviously having a need for any and all help in their frontcourt this season following offseason departures of Al Horford (expected to sign with Golden State), Luke Kornet, and Kristaps Porzingis.