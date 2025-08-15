6 things to watch in the Patriots’ Week 2 preseason game

EAGAN, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 13: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on during training camp at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center on August 13, 2025 in Eagan, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

After two joint practices during the week, the New England Patriots wrap up their trip to Minneapolis with their Week 2 preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. It's been an up-and-down week so far for the Patriots with a strong day on Wednesday followed by a step back on Thursday.

How will they close out the week? The latest edition of the Patriots Hub Podcast featured a discussion of the top storylines to watch in this game. You can check out the full episode here...

What are the guys watching for in Minnesota? Here's a closer look...

How key offensive players handle the Brian Flores defense

The Vikings likely won't run their full defensive playbook in a preseason game, but even in its base form Flores' Minnesota system isn't vanilla. After getting beat on a line game last week, how will some of the Patriots' younger offensive linemen like Will Campbell and Jared Wilson (if he plays, he missed Thursday's practice) respond? The same goes for Drake Maye, who by all accounts handled things well when more of the playbook was run during joint practices.

Wide receivers creating quick separation

With the offensive line struggling, Maye is going to need to get the ball out of his hands quickly at times. That means the wide receivers will need to win right off the line. Can they prove they can do that this week?

For the wide receiver position as a whole, the roster pushes from Javon Baker and Efton Chism remain a top storyline. For Baker in particular, his special teams work will be just as important as what he does with the offense.

What is the plan for Kyle Dugger?

Although he's a returning captain and one of the highest-paid players on the team, Kyle Dugger's usage has reflected that more of a player on the bubble. Earlier this week, head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about Dugger falling down the depth chart.

All that being said the Patriots still need the safety depth, and don't save significant money in 2025 if they cut Dugger before the season. Would they keep him as an expensive backup? Can he play his way back into a more significant role or drum up trade interest? He'll be one of the top individual players to watch on Saturday.

Defensive front standouts

The players along the Patriots' defensive front have started coming on strong in recent practices, but it can be tough to judge line of scrimmage players when it's not true live action. Can Christian Barmore, Milton Williams, and others build on what was a strong week against the Vikings?

Covering tight ends

Coverage assignments for tight ends have been an issue for the Patriots for the last few years, and that continued in Minnesota this week against T. J. Hockenson. Does anybody emerge as a potential tight end stopper? Look to big cornerbacks like Alex Austin and Isaiah Bolden as potential candidates here. Rookie safety Craig Woodson could get a look as well.

Special teams stacking weeks