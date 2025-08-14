Versatility could lead Jack Westover to roster spot and starting job with Patriots

When he was hired, new New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel hinted the traditional fullback could be returning to the team's offense. The hire of Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator furthered that idea, as McDaniels used a traditional fullback for most of his previous tenure as the Patriots' play-caller, and was the last OC in New England to deploy the position.

There was one major question as the offseason started though - who would that fullback be? Having not used the position for three years there was no player directly fitting the prototype on the roster. A few potential H-backs, but not the McDaniels' style traditional meet-a-linebacker-in-the-A-gap fullback in the mold of James Develin or Jakob Johnson.

That question was seemingly answered after the draft. The Patriots signed Brock Lampe as a UDFA. Lampe spent his college career at Northern Illinois, where he was one of the top fullbacks in the country.

Early in camp Lampe looked to be in line for the starting fullback role. However he got hurt during the first padded practice of the year and was placed on IR, ending his season.

Notably the Patriots did not sign another fullback to fill his roster spot, or in ensuing roster moves. It once again looked like the team would be without a fullback.

Enter Jack Westover. Westover joined the Patriots as a rookie last year, after being signed and waived by the Seattle Seahawks as a UDFA. He spent the majority of the year on the practice squad, appearing in three games as a traditional tight end and special teams player.

Coming into this year's camp Westover was projected to battle for the Patriots' third tight end spot with 2024 seventh-round pick Jaheim Bell, and UDFAs CJ Dippre and Gee Scott. Early in camp Westover led the group in snaps, but didn't have the ball come his way much.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Jack Westover catches a pass at Patriots training camp.

That changed after Lampe's injury. After his departure, it was Westover stepping into that role. He's been the only player since used at that position with the top offense, and put together a strong showing leading the way for multiple big runs and touchdowns on the goal line in the Patriots' preseason opener against the Washington Commanders.

This isn't a fully new adjustment for Westover. He played fullback early in his college career at Washington before moving to a more traditional tight end role. Now, he's working on moving back.

"In college when I was like a freshman, sophomore, that's how I started playing. I was a fullback at Washington and then later in my career, the last few years, I geared more towards tight end - pass catching," Westover told 98.5 The Sports Hub after Friday's game. "I've done it before and I did in college and so that's kind of what I'm gearing towards right now."

Tight ends coach Thomas Brown (still Westover's positional coach) noted on Monday he feels Westover has smoothly made the adjustment, while continuing to focus on his other roles.

"I think that he's adjusted as well. One of the things I love about Jack is the fact that he can play in multiple positions," Brown said to 98.5. "Brock was kind of brought in to be the main, sole, fullback. But Jack has a background in it and is definitely tough enough, but also can line up at the tight end position as an on the line attached guy at our 'Y' tight end or be off the ball as our 'F' tight end. So the more versatile you can be, the more opportunities you have."

That versatility should further help Westover's roster chances, and could end up helping one of his teammates as well. If the Patriots feel he can be both the fullback and third tight end, it would open up a roster spot for another position (seventh wide receiver?).

McDaniels has a history of showing current players clips of past standouts in their positions to help them pick up the offense (ex. Efton Chism shared earlier in camp he's been watching Danny Amendola cutups). As the coaching staff works to get Westover ready for the fullback position, Develin and Johnson have been on the screen in the meeting room.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

James Develin appeared in 67 games as a fullback for the Patriots between 2012 and 2019, the most of any player at the position under Josh McDaniels.

"I'm watching those guys all the time," Westover shared on Friday night. "They're part of the cutups. When we install plays, you watch them. Those guys are really good at what they do. I'm getting a feel for it. Got to get better at it."

In some ways, Westover profiles similarly to those players. Physically he's of a similar stature - Develin and Johnson were both listed at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds. Westover checks in at 6-foot-3 248 pounds. The only thing that looks out of place for Westover at fullback is the number 87 on his jersey.

The biggest difference is the positional background. Both Develin and Johnson played defense before moving to fullback. Develin didn't make the move until he was playing professionally (for the Florida Tuskers of the UFL), while Johnson moved from defensive end to tight end in college, then to fullback with the Patriots.

In the spot now though, Westover shared what he believes makes the ideal fullback.

"I think just, fearlessness, [for] one," he said on Friday night. "Just, willingness to just throw your head in there, but also being able to pair that with fitting up guys and making a block out of covering guys up, which is something that I think Develin and those guys are really good at. So trying to get to that point, and got some work to do, but feeling good about it."

The coaching staff seems to be on the same page, with Brown giving a similar answer to the same question.

"Natural low center of gravity. You've gotta have an intestinal fortitude to go put your face on people," he explained. "So you definitely can't be soft at all. Which I don't believe in softness at any position, but definitely that one is kind of almost a 'no fare-dodging' type mentality. And they're kind of a dying breed in some category."

"I think just the mentality," he continued. "The willingness from a coaching standpoint to be able to understand how to fit your your face on people but also hand placement as well and obviously the intelligence to be able to kind of maneuver around different spots."