Patriots training camp notebook: ‘Back to the drawing board’

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins went back to work after Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings joint practice, which he called “not our best.” (Photo by Bob Socci)

Eight seconds remained for the Patriots’ top offensive unit in the final team period of Thursday’s practice against the Vikings when Drake Maye launched a long, high-arcing throw toward the goal line where Kayshon Boutte had established position in front of two Minnesota defenders.

Maye’s pass descended under the thick clouds covering the TCO Performance Center, Boutte left his feet, shielding the two Vikings from the ball, and pulled it into his chest before all three players fell to the end zone. Boutte held on and the Patriots celebrated both a score and what could be seen as a silver lining to a difficult afternoon.

Consider that series alone. Here’s what preceded Maye’s heave to Boutte: a pressure-induced throw-away; an incompletion to the right sideline, as Mack Hollins was ruled out of bounds; a sack to set up fourth down; a deep-crosser completed to Hollins that prolonged the series; a quarterback spike to stop the clock; and a false start.

And to go a step further in reverse, take the Pats’ defensive series in the same situation. Sixty seconds left. A full field on which to work.

It started and ended with Minnesota’s de facto rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy completing throws to talented receiver Jordan Addison sandwiched around a couple of quarterback scrambles, including a first-down run when the Pats lost backside containment.

McCarthy’s scoring strike to Addison capped a terrific afternoon for the ex-Michigan quarterback, who was drafted seven spots behind Maye before tearing his right meniscus last preseason, and completed a practice that left at least two Patriots looking for a brightside.

“I felt like today was okay, I feel like not one of our best” safety Jaylinn Hawkins said. “They got the best of us today. It’s okay, it happens. We’ll go back to the drawing board, correct what we’ve got to correct and move forward.”

“I think there was give and take,” linebacker Harold Landry said. “In this league, you’re never going to come out and somebody is just going to roll over for you.”

In sharp contrast to Wednesday, Landry and the other front-seven Patriots rarely generated pressure on McCarthy during team periods, allowing him to identify receivers open amid New England’s secondary.

That first group of defensive backs included Hawkins and rookie Craig Woodson at safety, but was without Jabrill Peppers, who took part in earlier practice periods before sitting out 11-on-11 competition. At cornerback, the Pats continued to work without injured Christian Gonzalez, playing Carlton Davis on the left side with Marcus Jones in the slot and Alex Austin on the right.

All were targeted. McCarthy’s drive-starter in the one-minute period found Addison in front of Austin. The drive-ender to Addison was caught in front of Jones. Earlier, he uncoiled off a play fake and lofted a perfect throw over the outstretched hand of Davis.

In addition, he took advantage of matchups by throwing to tight end T.J. Hockinson and running back Aaron Jones. Among Jones’ catches was a deep ball down the right sideline, trailed by Woodson and Hawkins.

No question, it was a bounce-back day for McCarthy after a somewhat shaky first practice on Wednesday, while Hawkins and his teammates find themselves on the rebound, trying to heed head coach Mike Vrabel’s parting words.

“His message was just basically, ‘We've got to find it,’” Hawkins said. “We haven’t arrived. We’ve got a lot to work towards, and we’ve got to keep on going to our goal.”

Cooler temps, hotter heads

Although cooler temps on a breezy Thursday offered relief for the Pats, Vikings and those of us in attendance, it still got heated at times following a relatively harmonious first day of practice. At several points late in the afternoon – twice while the Pats were on defense and once as they were aligned in punt formation – players had to be separated.

Still, relative to many other flare-ups we’ve seen in recent joint practices – e.g. when Washington was in Foxborough last week – each of Thursday’s was tepid, at most. Which, given the setting and atmosphere, before a large turnout of fans – mostly families – on the Vikings’ gorgeous and, yes, state-of-the-art campus, and considering the two head coaches – ex-Patriot teammates Vrabel and Kevin O’Connell – was only appropriate.

Safety Kyle Dugger, who's started 65 games in his Patriots career, continued working with the second unit on Thursday. (Photo by Bob Socci)

Safety squeeze

The past two days in Minnesota featured plenty of thoughts by Vrabel regarding the Patriots’ safety situation and a prolonged look at where the position seems to stand through one game and three joint practices.

The aforementioned Hawkins, Peppers and Woodson are clearly atop the depth chart at this point, while Kyle Dugger, a former captain and starter in 65 of his 77 career appearances, is in the next group with veteran free agent Marcus Epps.

Dugger, who fought through an injury-affected 2024, is in the second year of a four-year, $58 million contract. Two seasons ago, he played more than 1,100 defensive snaps (98 percent), and he has scored three career touchdowns on interceptions and a fumble recovery. But for Dugger, the 37th overall pick in the 2020 draft, his fit in the Pats’ new-look defense appears in question.

On Wednesday, Vrabel was asked what Kyle needs to do to play his way back onto the starting defense.

“Making sure that he’s where he needs to be and understanding coverage concepts and everything we do,” Vrabel said. “Keep working and keep progressing. A lot of this is the guys that earned the right to (get) a look with that first unit.

“Just focus on the reps that you get right now. His attitude has been great. He had a long (ankle injury) recovery in the offseason. He’s been out there and has continued to get better. The more that he practices, the better he’s going to feel and the more that’s going to translate onto the football field.”

As the saying goes this time of year, Dugger’s stock is down, and Hawkins’ is rising. The former Falcon and Charger signed with the Patriots a year ago, played in all 17 contests, started seven games and appeared on 55 percent of the team’s defensive plays and 70 percent of its special teams’ snaps. Now, he is on the verge of an expanded role.

“He’s done a nice job of coming in and communicating and playing pretty much all the different techniques that we’ve asked these guys to do on the back end,” Vrabel said on Wednesday. “He’s playing with some speed and he plays with some physicality. You saw a couple of passes out to the perimeter that he was in tight coverage in the (Washington preseason) game. We just really evaluated him and were excited to get him back from last year.”

Since April, Hawkins has been reunited with Woodson, his former Cal teammate. Separated at Berkeley by three years -Jaylinn was a senior when Craig was a freshman - they formed a bond and stayed in touch, even after Hawkins entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by Atlanta. Last spring, Woodson joined his friend and mentor in Foxborough when the Pats took him in the fourth round.

“It’s crazy, because before (Craig) got drafted, he took a 30-day visit to the Patriots and I remember him texting me,” Hawkins recounted. “He was like, ‘Bro, I’m in New England.’ I’m like, ‘Whoa, this is dope,’ you know what I mean. I was like, ‘Bro, that would just be so dope if we’re teammates again. That will be a blessing.’ And look where we’re at now.”

Rookie safety Craig Woodson has been reunited with his former Cal teammate Jaylinn Hawkins. (Photo by Bob Socci)

“He keeps getting better, he keeps learning each day, some of the different techniques that maybe he didn’t use as much at Cal,” Vrabel said of Woodson before Thursday’s practice, adding that the rookie’s tackling and commitment to special teams have stood out.

None of which surprises Hawkins.

“(Craig) came in very, very mature,” Hawkins says. “He already had a routine at an early age. His IQ was high. His movement was good. He was special. He was one of those freshmen that you kind of knew to keep your eye on, like ‘This guy’s going to be the next…’

“Our whole crew, our whole secondary knew it, and we’re here now. Great player, great player. From the jump, from the start.”

Finally

Happy 5oth birthday to Vrabel, who was born in Akron, Ohio on Aug. 14, 1975 and whose age matches the uniform number he wore for eight seasons in becoming a Patriots Hall of Fame linebacker…Speaking of Hall of Famers, former Viking Paul Krause, whose 81 career interceptions and eight Pro Bowl honors earned him enshrinement in Canton (Class of 1998), was among the attendees at Thursday’s practice.