Losing hasn’t really hurt the Patriots where it counts the most

If you're a New England Patriots fan, the latest NFL franchise valuation rankings may surprise you.

The Pats are coming off back-to-back 4-13 seasons, as the Bill Belichick era came to a disappointing end, then somehow was followed up with an even bigger disaster with Jerod Mayo at the helm. But despite the club's epic downfall since winning Super Bowl LIII in the 2018 season, the overall value of the franchise continues to go up, and their ranking in the league remains unchanged.

That's based on the 2025 edition of the Sportico list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Like 2024, the Patriots check in at fourth on the new list at a valuation of $8.76 billion. They grew just enough to stay ahead of the fifth-ranked San Francisco 49ers ($8.6 billion). The Dallas Cowboys continue to reign supreme at the top spot with a whopping $12.8 billion.

Here's the full top 10 most valuable NFL franchises, along with the percentage they grew year-over-year:

Dallas Cowboys: $12.8 billion, 24% Los Angeles Rams: $10.43 billion, 34% New York Giants: $10.25 billion, 34% New England Patriots: $8.76 billion, 20% San Francisco 49ers: $8.6 billion, 25% Philadelphia Eagles: $8.43 billion, 25% Miami Dolphins: $8.25 billion, 22% New York Jets: $8.11 billion, 19% Las Vegas Raiders: $7.9 billion, 18% Washington Commanders: $7.47 billion, 19%

It's worth noting that the Pats had the slowest year-over-year growth of the top 7 teams in the league, so the Niners are gaining on them. That would indicate that their lack of success on the field (to put it kindly) has been a detriment in some respect.

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks during the Tom Brady statue unveiling ceremony at Gillette Stadium.

But they've grown nonetheless, which is no surprise, as the NFL continues to grow across the board. And at the end of the day, the league is a business, and a gargantuan one. Fans may not care about how much money goes into the Krafts' pockets, but the healthier the business is, the better the chances are of a healthy football operation.

The Patriots' decline ultimately hasn't affected their standing in the league, when it comes to the bottom line. And they enter 2025 with hope that a step forward from quarterback Drake Maye, and an improved coaching staff led by Mike Vrabel, will get them back to at least respectability and contention for a playoff spot.