LISTEN LIVE

Losing hasn’t really hurt the Patriots where it counts the most

The Pats remain in the same ranking among the most valuable NFL franchises, despite two straight terrible seasons.

Matt Dolloff
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft looks on during the Tom Brady statue unveiling ceremony at Gillette Stadium.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft looks on during the Tom Brady statue unveiling ceremony at Gillette Stadium.

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

If you're a New England Patriots fan, the latest NFL franchise valuation rankings may surprise you.

The Pats are coming off back-to-back 4-13 seasons, as the Bill Belichick era came to a disappointing end, then somehow was followed up with an even bigger disaster with Jerod Mayo at the helm. But despite the club's epic downfall since winning Super Bowl LIII in the 2018 season, the overall value of the franchise continues to go up, and their ranking in the league remains unchanged.

That's based on the 2025 edition of the Sportico list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Like 2024, the Patriots check in at fourth on the new list at a valuation of $8.76 billion. They grew just enough to stay ahead of the fifth-ranked San Francisco 49ers ($8.6 billion). The Dallas Cowboys continue to reign supreme at the top spot with a whopping $12.8 billion.

Here's the full top 10 most valuable NFL franchises, along with the percentage they grew year-over-year:

  1. Dallas Cowboys: $12.8 billion, 24%
  2. Los Angeles Rams: $10.43 billion, 34%
  3. New York Giants: $10.25 billion, 34%
  4. New England Patriots: $8.76 billion, 20%
  5. San Francisco 49ers: $8.6 billion, 25%
  6. Philadelphia Eagles: $8.43 billion, 25%
  7. Miami Dolphins: $8.25 billion, 22%
  8. New York Jets: $8.11 billion, 19%
  9. Las Vegas Raiders: $7.9 billion, 18%
  10. Washington Commanders: $7.47 billion, 19%

It's worth noting that the Pats had the slowest year-over-year growth of the top 7 teams in the league, so the Niners are gaining on them. That would indicate that their lack of success on the field (to put it kindly) has been a detriment in some respect.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks during the Tom Brady statue unveiling ceremony at Gillette Stadium.Billie Weiss/Getty Images

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks during the Tom Brady statue unveiling ceremony at Gillette Stadium.

But they've grown nonetheless, which is no surprise, as the NFL continues to grow across the board. And at the end of the day, the league is a business, and a gargantuan one. Fans may not care about how much money goes into the Krafts' pockets, but the healthier the business is, the better the chances are of a healthy football operation.

The Patriots' decline ultimately hasn't affected their standing in the league, when it comes to the bottom line. And they enter 2025 with hope that a step forward from quarterback Drake Maye, and an improved coaching staff led by Mike Vrabel, will get them back to at least respectability and contention for a playoff spot.

If they get back to that level, or even better, then you can expect their growth to accelerate.

NEXT: Where Does Drake Maye Rank In New NFL Quarterback Poll?

New England Patriots
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots tight end Jack Westover (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
NFLVersatility could lead Jack Westover to roster spot and starting job with PatriotsAlex Barth
Diggs
UncategorizedPatriots training camp notebook: Drake Maye’s first look at Brian Flores’ defense in MinnesotaBob Socci
FOXBOROUGH, MA - JULY 28: Mike Vrabel head coach of the New England Patriots talks with Kyle Dugger #23 during training camp at Gillette Stadium on July 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
NFLMike Vrabel explains Kyle Dugger’s diminished training camp roleAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect