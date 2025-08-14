Mike Vrabel singles out rookie Kyle Williams when discussing process over results

Production-wise, it's been an up-and-down training camp for New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Kyle Williams. The third-round pick had a couple of highlight catches the first few days, but the ball hasn't come his way much in team drills since.

The first preseason game was relatively similar. Williams recorded no catches on four targets, but watching the film back he was creating separation and getting open for most of the night.

That appears to have been the case so far in practices too. Prior to Thursday's practice, head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about comments wide receivers coach Todd Downing had made recently in regards to Stefon Diggs, which led to Williams being brought up without a question being asked about him.

The Downing quote was about Diggs' mentality when the football doesn't come his way. "He’s working hard when he’s out there with his reps, and you see him making some plays," the wide receivers coach explained on Monday. "The big thing with him is understanding that we can’t confuse results with the process, so if there is a day that he doesn’t have a whole bunch of production, that doesn’t mean he didn’t do his job and get open."

Asked on Thursday if a lack of touches has been a problem for Diggs, Vrabel responded "I don't think that it has. There's days where the ball doesn't find you. There's one football, there's five eligible receivers. The quarterback decides where he wants to go with the ball.

Vrabel then pivoted to mentioning the rookie receiver unprompted. "No different than Kyle Williams," he explained. "Kyle Williams is working extremely hard. The ball hasn't really found him, but he's been open. There's been separation."

It's telling that Williams was on the top of Vrabel's mind when thinking about players who have had good camps without the production to show it. That could be a sign that the team is happy with the progress he's made when watching him on film, even without the catches.