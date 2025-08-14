LISTEN LIVE

Celtics officially announce 2025-26 schedule

Read about Boston’s most notable games on the 2025-26 slate, including their debut on the returning “NBA on NBC.”

Matt Dolloff
Confetti covers the Boston Celtics logo after Boston's NBA championship win over the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have officially announced their full regular season schedule for the 2025-26 season.

They will kick off the campaign at TD Garden with a home matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 22, set for a 7:30 p.m. EST tipoff. They will immediately hit the road after that, with trips to New York for a playoff rematch with the Knicks on Oct. 24, then a back-to-back in Detroit and New Orleans on Oct. 26-27.

The Oct. 24 tilt against the Knicks will be the first-ever Celtics game broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Their first network primetime game will be on Oct. 29, when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on ESPN.

Their first game on the returning "NBA on NBC" will take place on Nov. 11, when they face the 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Other NBC games include a home date with the Knicks on Dec. 2 and a road game at the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 22, among others.

The Celtics aren't part of the Christmas Day schedule for the first time since 2015, but do play on the day after Christmas, when they take on the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Dec. 26. That game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) walks off the court after losing to the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Boston's April slate features a slew of Eastern Conference matchups with potential playoff implications. They head to Miami to face the Heat on April 1, then Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on April 3. They also face the Toronto Raptors at home on April 5, the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 9, and the Orlando Magic in the regular season finale on April 12 at TD Garden.

You can get the full Celtics 2025-26 schedule, including handy printable versions, at the team's official website.

Boston Celtics
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
