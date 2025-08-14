Celtics officially announce 2025-26 schedule

The Boston Celtics have officially announced their full regular season schedule for the 2025-26 season.

They will kick off the campaign at TD Garden with a home matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 22, set for a 7:30 p.m. EST tipoff. They will immediately hit the road after that, with trips to New York for a playoff rematch with the Knicks on Oct. 24, then a back-to-back in Detroit and New Orleans on Oct. 26-27.

The Oct. 24 tilt against the Knicks will be the first-ever Celtics game broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Their first network primetime game will be on Oct. 29, when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on ESPN.

Their first game on the returning "NBA on NBC" will take place on Nov. 11, when they face the 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Other NBC games include a home date with the Knicks on Dec. 2 and a road game at the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 22, among others.

The Celtics aren't part of the Christmas Day schedule for the first time since 2015, but do play on the day after Christmas, when they take on the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Dec. 26. That game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) walks off the court after losing to the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Boston's April slate features a slew of Eastern Conference matchups with potential playoff implications. They head to Miami to face the Heat on April 1, then Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on April 3. They also face the Toronto Raptors at home on April 5, the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 9, and the Orlando Magic in the regular season finale on April 12 at TD Garden.