Sports Hub Underground: Marco Sturm and the new era of hardass coaches in Boston
On the “Sports Hub Underground” podcast, Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson discuss the new era of head coaches in Boston, and much more.
Matt and Ty are back with a new episode about a number of topics surrounding the Boston Bruins, as they're about a month away from training camp and first-round pick James Hagens is close to his sophomore season at Boston College.
2:44 -- The guys discuss James Hagens' upcoming season at B.C. and the expectations for him with the Eagles.
15:59 -- Hagens could head right to the Bruins after B.C. is done, regardless of how it's going for the B's.
22:35 -- Matt & Ty preview the season for defenseman Mason Lohrei, their expectations, and the areas where he could make an impact.
35:55 -- With the arrival of Marco Sturm, and Mike Vrabel before him, it feels like New England is entering a new era of hardass head coaches.
Audio Version:
