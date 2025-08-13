LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: Marco Sturm and the new era of hardass coaches in Boston

On the “Sports Hub Underground” podcast, Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson discuss the new era of head coaches in Boston, and much more.

Matt Dolloff / Ty Anderson

Matt and Ty are back with a new episode about a number of topics surrounding the Boston Bruins, as they're about a month away from training camp and first-round pick James Hagens is close to his sophomore season at Boston College.

2:44 -- The guys discuss James Hagens' upcoming season at B.C. and the expectations for him with the Eagles.

15:59 -- Hagens could head right to the Bruins after B.C. is done, regardless of how it's going for the B's.

22:35 -- Matt & Ty preview the season for defenseman Mason Lohrei, their expectations, and the areas where he could make an impact.

35:55 -- With the arrival of Marco Sturm, and Mike Vrabel before him, it feels like New England is entering a new era of hardass head coaches.

Audio Version:

Subscribe to the Sports Hub Underground wherever you get your podcasts:

-- Apple
-- Spotify
-- YouTube
-- RSS

boston bruinssports hub underground
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
James Hagens poses for a portrait after being drafted by the Boston Bruins.
NHLSports Hub Underground: Bruins in the dead of summerMatt Dolloff
David Pastrnak
NHLDavid Pastrnak receives high praise in latest NHL Network rankingsTy Anderson
Mar 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) battle for the puck during the third period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NHLNHL unveils logo for 2026 Stadium Series between Bruins and LightningTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect