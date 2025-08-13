Red Sox get surprise stopper in Dustin May vs Astros

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Dustin May (85) reacts after an out to end an inning against the Houston Astros.

Garrett Crochet was supposed to stop the bleeding for the Red Sox. Turns out it was trade deadline addition Dustin May that put a tourniquet on the team's recent slide.

Coming off their third straight loss and fourth in five games, and after Crochet's worst outing of an otherwise Cy Young-caliber season, May was tasked with grinding the Houston Astros to a halt. And he did just that, hurling six shutout innings in a 14-1 win.

Obviously, the Sox got more than enough offense in the end, so in theory, they didn't need May to pitch as well as he did. But this was only a 2-0 game through five innings, and Boston didn't break through offensively until a five-run sixth inning. The game could have had a totally different complexion had May floundered early. So, the righty deserves credit for keeping the Astros on lockdown through those first five frames, biding time for the Red Sox lineup to eventually erupt.

“Today was definitely one of my better days on the year,” May told the Boston Globe's Tim Healey. “There were some long innings at the start, but being able to set the tone with the heater and not rely on the sweeper, it was good. I was able to settle in and get some quicker outs, which was great.”

Based on data gathered by the Sports Hub's own Tyler Milliken, May saw an uptick in his fastball velocity. He also worked with a balanced four-pitch arsenal, an approach that has been a hallmark of Andrew Bailey's time as Red Sox pitching coach. May threw 21% four-seam fastballs, compared to 37% sweepers, 23% sinkers, and 20% cutters.

Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Dustin May #85 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during a game against the Houston Astros on August 12, 2025.

We'll see if May can sustain success with that ratio of pitches. As teams adjust, he may find himself needing to bump his fastball usage back up a bit. But it was promising to see him succeed with the sweeper while leaning on it as much as he did.

The Red Sox officially won the season series against the Astros with Tuesday's victory. They'll look to win this three-game road set Wednesday night, with Walker Buehler taking the mound against Houston's Hunter Brown.