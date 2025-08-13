LISTEN LIVE

Patriots offensive struggles could be cause for concern

Just like with all things, you need to keep an eye out for the early symptoms.

Adam 12

It's early yet--as early as it can be, really--but the Patriots offensive struggles are already a topic of conversation.

Yes, the Pats hung 48 on the Washington Commanders in their first game of the preseason. But scores from early exhibition games can be misleading. It's when you dig down a little deeper into the first two weeks of training camp that things become clearer.

That's where Mike Dussault comes in. In addition to being the king of all Jaws-related trivia and ephemera, he's the guy at Patriots.com keeping a close eye on things at camp. Our conversation with Mike started with the team's defensive identity under Josh McDaniels.

It's early yet, but issues like kicking inconsistency and offensive line miscues have already cropped up in these early days of training camp. To bring it back to the symptoms analogy, those are the ones you want to treat now, before they become full-blown illnesses.

Watch more of Mike above or listen below. His latest training camp notes are here. For more in-depth coverage, Alex Barth took a deep dive into Day 14 of camp. And we'll be covering and reacting to joint practices with the Vikings on our YouTube channel.

Adam 12Writer
