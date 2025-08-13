Patriots offensive struggles could be cause for concern

It's early yet--as early as it can be, really--but the Patriots offensive struggles are already a topic of conversation.

Yes, the Pats hung 48 on the Washington Commanders in their first game of the preseason. But scores from early exhibition games can be misleading. It's when you dig down a little deeper into the first two weeks of training camp that things become clearer.

That's where Mike Dussault comes in. In addition to being the king of all Jaws-related trivia and ephemera, he's the guy at Patriots.com keeping a close eye on things at camp. Our conversation with Mike started with the team's defensive identity under Josh McDaniels.

Patriots Offensive Struggles

It's early yet, but issues like kicking inconsistency and offensive line miscues have already cropped up in these early days of training camp. To bring it back to the symptoms analogy, those are the ones you want to treat now, before they become full-blown illnesses.