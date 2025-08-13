Mike Vrabel explains Kyle Dugger’s diminished training camp role

FOXBOROUGH, MA – JULY 28: Mike Vrabel head coach of the New England Patriots talks with Kyle Dugger #23 during training camp at Gillette Stadium on July 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

As the New England Patriots enter the second half of training camp and the preseason, one of the biggest stories around the team is the usage of safety Kyle Dugger. A returning starter and former team captain, Dugger has been running mostly with the second unit in practices and looks more like a bubble player than a roster lock.

What does Dugger need to do to regain his old role, and potentially hold onto a roster spot? Prior to Wednesday's joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Mike Vrabel was asked what he's looking to see from Dugger to get back into the mix for a starting job.

"I think just making sure that he's where he needs to be and understanding the coverage concepts and everything we do," Vrabel explained. "Keep working and keep progressing. A lot of this is the guys that have earned a right to take a look with that first unit, and again, there'll be different lineups and different things, so just focus on the reps that you get."

"Right now, his attitude's been great, and he's had a long recovery in the offseason," Vrabel continued. "He's been out there, and he's continued to get better and work, and I think the more that he practices, the better he's going to feel and the more that it's going to translate onto the football field."

Dugger, 29, is coming off of a season in which he played 13 games but was dealing with a high ankle sprain for most of the year resulting in a decrease in production. He missed all of spring practices while rehabbing, but has been a full participant - in a lesser role - since the start of training camp.

This role change comes as the Patriots install a new defensive system under Vrabel. In addition to the new system Dugger's role in the defense has been in flux in recent years.

Early in his career he was a true box safety, but ever since the retirement of Devin McCourty has alternated between box and deep safety with Jabrill Peppers - who is also a primary box safety - having more success in his natural position in the box. So far this summer Jaylinn Hawkins, who has more of a deep safety background, has seen most of the time on the field with Peppers.

When it comes to discussing whether his roster spot, not just his starting job, could be up in the air, Dugger's contract comes into play as well. Prior to last season Dugger signed a four-year, $58 million contract extension.

While cutting Dugger wouldn't cost the team any money the savings would not be significant - just over $1 million. A trade would open just over $10 million according to OverTheCap.com, but that would require the Patriots to find a trade partner for a player coming off of a down year.

If the Patriots wait until next year the savings would be more significant. That begs the question, would the team move on from Dugger now to save the roster spot, or keep him as an overpriced backup if he can't regain his starting role. After Peppers, Hawkins, and rookie Craig Woodson, the Patriots' safety depth is thin. Plus, like Dugger, Peppers is also coming off of a season where injuries were an issue throughout.