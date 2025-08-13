LISTEN LIVE

Major checkpoint cleared in Celtics sale

The NBA Board of Governors has cleared the pending sale of the Boston Celtics, the league announced on Wednesday.

Alex Barth

Nov 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The sale of the Boston Celtics is one step closer to being complete. On Wednesday afternoon, the NBA announced the league itself has cleared the deal.

"The NBA Board of Governors has unanimously approved the sale of the controlling interests in the Boston Celtics to an investor group led by Bill Chisolm," a statement from the league reads. "The transaction is expected to close shortly."

With this announcement, the ongoing process of the sale is one step closer to becoming official. Chisolm's group was announced as the buyer back in March, after the initial announcement of the team being put up for sale was made back in June of 2024. The team went for a then-record $6.1 billion.

Once the sale becomes official Chisolm will take over as the controlling governor. It was initially reported that outgoing governor Wyc Grousbeck would stay on in that role through 2028, but recent reporting noted that is no longer the case.

