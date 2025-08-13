LISTEN LIVE

Celtics playoff rematch will be a part of NBA’s Amazon Prime debut

The Boston Celtics will be a part of the NBA’s first game on Amazon Prime, when they visit the New York Knicks.

Alex Barth

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks during the third quarter in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 16, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Al Bello/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics schedule rollout continue ahead of the full league schedule release on Thursday. A few more reveals on Thursday included the Celtics' NBA Cup games, as well as a notable early-season game that will feature an NBA first.

That first is the first NBA game that is a part of the league's new broadcasting deal on Amazon Prime. That game is on Friday, Oct. 24, and will see the Celtics visit Madison Square Garden where the Knicks knocked them out of the playoffs back in May.

For the in-season tournament the Celtics will face the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons in Group B. That includes a road Halloween game against the Sixers (which will also air on Amazon Prime) and a Wednesday home game the day before Thanksgiving against the Pistons.

As for the other NBA Cup games, the Celtics will visit the Orlando Magic on Nov. 7, and then host the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 21.

Those are five of the six games that have been revealed so far. The Celtics will also play a Martin Luther King Jr. Day game, on the road against the Detroit Pistons.

All Celtics games can be heard on the Boston Celtics Radio Network. Catch Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell on the call with pregame coverage starting 30 minutes before each tip-off.

Boston CelticsNBA
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Major checkpoint cleared in Celtics sale
NBAMajor checkpoint cleared in Celtics saleAlex Barth
Bill Chisholm and Wyc Grousbeck
NBAThere’s been a major change in the Celtics’ ownership plansTy Anderson
Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts with an official during a 2025 playoff game against the New York Knicks.
NBACeltics find out first big holiday game in 2025-26 seasonMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect