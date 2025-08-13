Celtics playoff rematch will be a part of NBA’s Amazon Prime debut
The Boston Celtics will be a part of the NBA’s first game on Amazon Prime, when they visit the New York Knicks.
The Boston Celtics schedule rollout continue ahead of the full league schedule release on Thursday. A few more reveals on Thursday included the Celtics' NBA Cup games, as well as a notable early-season game that will feature an NBA first.
That first is the first NBA game that is a part of the league's new broadcasting deal on Amazon Prime. That game is on Friday, Oct. 24, and will see the Celtics visit Madison Square Garden where the Knicks knocked them out of the playoffs back in May.
For the in-season tournament the Celtics will face the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons in Group B. That includes a road Halloween game against the Sixers (which will also air on Amazon Prime) and a Wednesday home game the day before Thanksgiving against the Pistons.
As for the other NBA Cup games, the Celtics will visit the Orlando Magic on Nov. 7, and then host the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 21.
Those are five of the six games that have been revealed so far. The Celtics will also play a Martin Luther King Jr. Day game, on the road against the Detroit Pistons.
All Celtics games can be heard on the Boston Celtics Radio Network. Catch Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell on the call with pregame coverage starting 30 minutes before each tip-off.