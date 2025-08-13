Celtics playoff rematch will be a part of NBA’s Amazon Prime debut

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks during the third quarter in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 16, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics schedule rollout continue ahead of the full league schedule release on Thursday. A few more reveals on Thursday included the Celtics' NBA Cup games, as well as a notable early-season game that will feature an NBA first.

That first is the first NBA game that is a part of the league's new broadcasting deal on Amazon Prime. That game is on Friday, Oct. 24, and will see the Celtics visit Madison Square Garden where the Knicks knocked them out of the playoffs back in May.

For the in-season tournament the Celtics will face the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons in Group B. That includes a road Halloween game against the Sixers (which will also air on Amazon Prime) and a Wednesday home game the day before Thanksgiving against the Pistons.

As for the other NBA Cup games, the Celtics will visit the Orlando Magic on Nov. 7, and then host the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 21.

Those are five of the six games that have been revealed so far. The Celtics will also play a Martin Luther King Jr. Day game, on the road against the Detroit Pistons.