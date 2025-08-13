It sounds like the Celtics’ structural change was only on paper

Wyc Grousbeck is out, but he's not. Bill Chisholm is now governor of the Boston Celtics, but he's not, but he is.

You know what? Whatever. Just do what you guys want with these weird billionaire semantic games. That appears to be the case with Grousbeck and Chisholm's respective stakes in the Celtics, if a new report by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne is any indication.

Shelburne followed up a story by Shams Charania, which initially said that Grousbeck "will no longer stay on as governor" as part of finalizing the $6.1 billion sale of the C's to Chisholm's group. But according to Shelburne, who also contributed to Charania's initial report, Chisholm and Grousbeck "plan to run the team together as originally planned."

The title transfer was essentially a matter of paperwork and compliance with league rules. Grousbeck will own "slightly less" than the 15% required to be governor, and will assume the title of alternate governor and CEO. But it sounds like the pair will not change the way they planned to run things over the next few seasons.

So, this is all just an annoying technicality that means nothing to fans or media following this saga. All that really matters to those rooting for the Celtics is that the team continues to trim payroll -- and by extension, their talent level -- as they look to get under the aprons and possibly the luxury tax entirely.

Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

L-R: Boston Celtics alternate governor and CEO Wyc Grousbeck; Boston Celtics majority owner and governor Bill Chisholm, during a game at TD Garden.

Chisholm may want to reset the Celtics' "repeater tax" penalties, which would require president of basketball ops Brad Stevens to keep the club under the luxury tax for not one but two consecutive seasons.