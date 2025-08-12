There’s been a major change in the Celtics’ ownership plans

Apr 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bill Chisholm, center, who leads a group that is buying the Boston Celtics, stands with current owner Wyc Grousbeck and Chisholm’s wife, Kimberly Chisholm before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden.

New Celtics owner Bill Chisholm paid $6.1 billion for the Celtics.

And with a price tag like that, the Massachusetts-born Chisholm is ready to truly take over as the team's owner, with Chisholm changing the original plans that had previously called for previous owner Wyc Grousbeck to remain in his position with the club through 2028, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Per Charania, Grousbeck will no longer stay on as governor with the Celtics, and the full transfer from Grousbeck to Chisholm "will be finalized soon."

Again, given what Chisholm paid for the Celtics, it's no surprise that he wants to truly sink his teeth into the organization ahead of the original schedule. That's without getting into the pie-in-the-sky kind of ambitions that Grousbeck likely had in the first place with hopes of selling the team and remaining in a significant position of power for three years after the 10-figure sale.

The change also comes with the Celtics nearing the end of what's been an absolutely garage sale of an offseason, with Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and even Georges Niang all traded for incredibly mild returns in an attempt to cut down on Boston's second-apron penalties and tax bills.

The offseason to date has taken the Celtics from what was a $540 million projected 2025-26 team between salaries and taxes down to $239 million. And with Jayson Tatum on the mend from a torn Achilles and likely to miss the majority of next season, there's probably never been a better time to do that than now, and especially with a new owner coming into the picture.

And it's been Chisholm, not Grousbeck, who has helping steer the ship with Brad Stevens throughout this summer of massive change.

"Bill has been pretty clear from the get go that he wants to make sure that we’re prioritizing basketball assets and the ability to retool this thing at the highest level we can," Stevens revealed earlier this summer. "The most important acquisition that we’re going to be able to make in the next couple of years is getting Tatum out of a boot, right? I mean, we’re not beating that one. That’s gonna be the best thing that can happen for us.

"We have most of our first-round picks still other than the ’29 one, we have a lot of second [round picks] so we have flexibility there," Stevens offered. "We don’t want to take away our chance to use those to become the best that we could be over the next few years just to make a move to help save money. I think that has been very clearly stated to me."