Red Sox crossed the line on sign-stealing, says Tarik Skubal

The Red Sox have been under a microscope for their sign-stealing practices, but they've mostly if not entirely fallen within the rules and toed the line between gamesmanship and cheating.

Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, however, pointed out one thing that could be seen as crossing the line. In this case, literally crossing a line.

As part of a new interview on the "Foul Territory" show, Skubal acknowledged that with most of what happens with sign-stealing, the onus is on pitchers to avoid tipping their pitches. Skubal said he works on that himself with Tigers video assistants, and has no issue with things like pregame video studies and baserunners relaying signals to batters.

"If you don't want to do it, don't tip your pitches," Skubal said. "I think that that's pretty simple. I think that's a competitive advantage. You have guys at second base that can relay signs and give location or get which pitch is coming. I think it's all fair game."

However, Skubal specifically mentioned the Red Sox as a team that did something he does not think is fair game. He does not like first base or third base coaches leaving their designated coach's boxes as part of helping batters and baserunners with signals. By rule, they are required to stay in their boxes prior to every pitch.

"I don't know why they have a box if they can't just be in it, because sometimes they go way up the line and way up the other line to see things that you shouldn't be able to see when you're playing the game of baseball," Skubal said. "So that's the one I have a problem with. And there's teams that do it. Boston's coach [Jose Flores], they've had me before in Boston, Cleveland has had me before, [coach] Sandy Alomar at first base.

"But I'm very aware of what's going on and when that kind of stuff starts to happen, and I think as a team, we're pretty aware of it. We're watching and making sure nothing's going on."

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Boston Red Sox first base coach Jose Flores (58) looks on before a game.

Red Sox first base coach Jose Flores found himself at the center of a pregame incident earlier in the 2025 season, when Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson confronted him, reportedly over sign-stealing. Based on Skubal's comments, it's possible that Anderson had an issue with Flores leaving his coach's box in order to get a better look at Anderson on the mound in order to relay signals during the game.

This wouldn't exactly rise to the level of the Astros banging trash cans, or even the Red Sox using their video room to decode signals during games. But it's something that could become the subject of greater scrutiny in the coming days and weeks.