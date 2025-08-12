Patriots make quick change at running back position

Showboats’ Deneric Prince (34) runs with the ball during the UFL game between the Memphis Showboats and Michigan Panthers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Less than a week after signing running back Deneric Prince, the Patriots are now releasing him. In his place they're signing another running back, Shane Watts.

The Patriots first signed Prince on Sunday, after placing another running back - Lan Larison - on IR. However Prince was on the field with the team for practice Sunday or Monday.

Now that spot goes to Watts, who was a standout at Division-II Fort Hays State. Watts was a second-team All-American last year, when he put up 1,752 all-purpose yards (including 1,303 rushing yards) which ranked third at the D-II level. He scored a total of 17 touchdowns in 11 games.

This was just two years after Watts switched to playing running back. He started his college career as a defensive back.