Patriots make quick change at running back position

The New England Patriots released running back Deneric Prince shortly after signing him, adding Shane Watts to the RB room instead.

Alex Barth
Showboats’ Deneric Prince (34) runs with the ball during the UFL game between the Memphis Showboats and Michigan Panthers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Less than a week after signing running back Deneric Prince, the Patriots are now releasing him. In his place they're signing another running back, Shane Watts.

The Patriots first signed Prince on Sunday, after placing another running back - Lan Larison - on IR. However Prince was on the field with the team for practice Sunday or Monday.

Now that spot goes to Watts, who was a standout at Division-II Fort Hays State. Watts was a second-team All-American last year, when he put up 1,752 all-purpose yards (including 1,303 rushing yards) which ranked third at the D-II level. He scored a total of 17 touchdowns in 11 games.

This was just two years after Watts switched to playing running back. He started his college career as a defensive back.

While Watts is likely on the outside looking in at a roster spot, he'll try to earn a practice squad spot - in New England or elsewhere - over the final two weeks of the preseason. With Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, and Antonio Gibson at the top of the depth chart, he'll be splitting time with Terrell Jennings and JaMycal Hasty once the backups are in these games.

Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
