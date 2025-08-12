Charlotte Wilder discusses her Jordon Hudson cold call
Sometimes picking up on a number you don’t know is the right call.
One of our old radio friends tells the story of when a random Friday night ring-up became a Jordon Hudson cold call.
Charlotte Wilder is the co-host of The Sports Gossip Show, where she and Madeline Hill are guided by the motto "if it's off the court, it's on the pod!" Charlotte, like Fred, has been obsessed with the Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson relationship for quite some time.
Last spring, Charlotte and Madeline covered the Miss Maine USA Pageant and turned it into this podcast episode. Apparently, Jordon caught wind of the episode, dug into it, and was moved to call Charlotte. Unannounced. Late on a Saturday night.
Jordon Hudson Cold Call
What followed was hours and hours of phone conversations, stretched out over days and days, that--spoiler alert--never actually culminated in Hudson appearing on Wilder and Hill's podcast. Luckily, those sprawling conversations ended up being enough.
Watch the Jordon Hudson episode of The Sports Gossip Show above. Then watch our long chat with Charlotte for her takeaways; we also have that in podcast form down below. Stay tune for more, because it's clear that the Jordon Hudston storyline isn't going away.