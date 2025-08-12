Josh McDaniels has harsh truth for Drake Maye after preseason fumble

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks to throw during the a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium on August 08, 2025.

Drake Maye could very well learn from his preseason fumble against the Commanders and never do it again. But that improvement will have to come from within.

The Patriots staff can exhaust all their options to coach bad decisions and turnovers out of him, and they should. But Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels can't throw the ball for him, or in this case force him to take a sack and avoid a turnover. It's on Maye to figure that out on his own.

"He's such a gifted athlete, and I think a lot of guys that play this position, that have ability to throw it, but also to move and make plays with their legs and extend plays, they have to find that line themselves, honestly," McDaniels told reporters before practice on Monday. "We can tell them all we want, 'Don't make a bad play.'"

McDaniels acknowledged that there are two sides to that coin. Maye showed off his elite physical talents during a competitive 11-on-11 period earlier in camp, when he escaped the pocket and threw a 60-yard dime on the run to receiver Pop Douglas. It's not about never trying to make a big play, it's about discovering when to go for it and when to take the safer route.

"If I was telling him to throw that away, I'd have been pissed at myself," McDaniels continued. "I would say this, he's definitely more aware as we go into this training camp and the next practice and all that. You saw him slide a couple times the other night, which was great. So again, there's a fine line between holding onto the ball too long in certain situations and then doing the right thing to help the team.

"Those guys that were blessed with that ability, they're the ones that have to go out there and learn how to do that and balance it."

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots talks with quarterback Drake Maye #10 during 2025 training camp.

Maye is most certainly going to want to improve upon his 3.0% interception rate and five lost fumbles (nine total) from his rookie year. His ill-advised attempt to throw in last Friday's preseason game, while he was halfway to the turf with a defender grasping his leg, was a bad sign. It appears he still doesn't know where the line is between making a play and moving on to the next one.

The quarterback is still just 22 years old and has plenty of time to get better. It just feels like the Patriots and their fans will have to put up with more hero-ball mistakes and turnovers in Maye's second year.

And as McDaniels noted, it's on Maye himself to learn where the line is on his own.