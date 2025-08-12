LISTEN LIVE

Josh McDaniels has harsh truth for Drake Maye after preseason fumble

Maye needs to cut back on bad decisions in year 2. McDaniels reminded him that he needs to figure that out himself.

Matt Dolloff

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks to throw during the a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium on August 08, 2025.

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Drake Maye could very well learn from his preseason fumble against the Commanders and never do it again. But that improvement will have to come from within.

The Patriots staff can exhaust all their options to coach bad decisions and turnovers out of him, and they should. But Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels can't throw the ball for him, or in this case force him to take a sack and avoid a turnover. It's on Maye to figure that out on his own.

"He's such a gifted athlete, and I think a lot of guys that play this position, that have ability to throw it, but also to move and make plays with their legs and extend plays, they have to find that line themselves, honestly," McDaniels told reporters before practice on Monday. "We can tell them all we want, 'Don't make a bad play.'"

McDaniels acknowledged that there are two sides to that coin. Maye showed off his elite physical talents during a competitive 11-on-11 period earlier in camp, when he escaped the pocket and threw a 60-yard dime on the run to receiver Pop Douglas. It's not about never trying to make a big play, it's about discovering when to go for it and when to take the safer route.

"If I was telling him to throw that away, I'd have been pissed at myself," McDaniels continued. "I would say this, he's definitely more aware as we go into this training camp and the next practice and all that. You saw him slide a couple times the other night, which was great. So again, there's a fine line between holding onto the ball too long in certain situations and then doing the right thing to help the team.

"Those guys that were blessed with that ability, they're the ones that have to go out there and learn how to do that and balance it."

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots talks with quarterback Drake Maye #10 during 2025 training camp.Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots talks with quarterback Drake Maye #10 during 2025 training camp.

Maye is most certainly going to want to improve upon his 3.0% interception rate and five lost fumbles (nine total) from his rookie year. His ill-advised attempt to throw in last Friday's preseason game, while he was halfway to the turf with a defender grasping his leg, was a bad sign. It appears he still doesn't know where the line is between making a play and moving on to the next one.

The quarterback is still just 22 years old and has plenty of time to get better. It just feels like the Patriots and their fans will have to put up with more hero-ball mistakes and turnovers in Maye's second year.

And as McDaniels noted, it's on Maye himself to learn where the line is on his own.

"The biggest thing we've tried to talk about since we got to get on the grass in the spring is to try to limit the number of repeat errors," McDaniels said. "If we make an error, that's not a bad thing, that's a good thing, as long as we learn from it and don't repeat it again."

NEXT: 8 Patriots That Stood Out In Final Open Practice Of Camp

Drake MayeJosh McDanielsNew England Patriots
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Showboats’ Deneric Prince (34) runs with the ball during the UFL game between the Memphis Showboats and Michigan Panthers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Sunday, March 30, 2025.
NFLPatriots make quick change at running back positionAlex Barth
Patriots sign defensive tackle with familiarity with Mike Vrabel
NFLPatriots sign defensive tackle with familiarity with Mike VrabelAlex Barth
Drake Maye Patriots
NFLWhere does Drake Maye rank in new NFL GM/executive quarterback poll?Alex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect