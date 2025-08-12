Celtics find out first big holiday game in 2025-26 season

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts with an official during a 2025 playoff game against the New York Knicks.

The Boston Celtics are taking a back seat in prime time next season.

That's evidenced by the complete lack of a C's game on Christmas Day, the first time that's happened since 2015. With Jayson Tatum out for possibly the entire 2025-26 campaign, and the team trimming the roster to cut payroll, it's clear that the NBA doesn't view them as the marquee name they could've been.

But the Celtics didn't get totally shut out of primetime holiday broadcasts. The NBA announced Tuesday that the C's will be part of the league's Martin Luther King Day schedule on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. Boston will take on the Detroit Pistons in a road tilt at Little Caesars Arena, with tipoff set for 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock, and of course on the radio here at 98.5 The Sports Hub.

This announcement comes after confirmation that the Celtics will not only be absent on Christmas, but on the NBA's primetime "Opening Week" broadcasts as well. The following four games will be broadcast on ESPN and/or ABC on Wednesday-Thursday, Oct. 22-23 to continue the first week of NBA regular season action:

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Wednesday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. EST

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs: Wednesday, Oct. 22, 9:30 p.m. EST

Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Thursday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. EST

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Thursday, Oct. 23, 10 p.m. EST

It makes perfect sense for the league to broadcast an NBA Finals rematch between the Pacers and Thunder, even with Tyrese Halliburton out due to an Achilles injury. It's also a good idea to stage a clash between the Warriors and Nuggets, who consistently put on entertaining games.

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) walks off the court after losing to the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Even the Knicks and Cavs are acceptable as a playoff rematch. But that couldn't have been the Celtics? And not to mention, the Mavs and Spurs aren't exactly going to be a ratings bonanza.

This speaks to a Celtics club that the NBA believes is going to take a step back. On the court, Jaylen Brown is going to shoulder a heavy burden as their clear lead talent. Never mind Tatum's absence, he no longer has Jrue Holiday or Kristaps Porziņģis to lean on anymore, either.

The NBA could also be signaling to Celtics fans that they're not expecting them to tune in like they would if Tatum were on the court. Boston is clearly a bigger sports market than most of the above cities, but apparently not big enough that they're getting a lot of primetime games without Tatum.