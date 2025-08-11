Where does Drake Maye rank in new NFL GM/executive quarterback poll?

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 03: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to playing a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

As the New England Patriots get ready for the 2025 season, there's a lot riding on the growth of second-year quarterback Drake Maye. Maye showed flashes as a rookie but was inconsistent. In 12 starts he completed 66.6% of his passes for 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and six lost fumbles. The Patriots won just one game Maye played wire-to-wire.

Now with a better supporting cast heading into Year 2, more will be expected of Maye. As a third-overall pick, the long-term expectations should be for him to be among the best quarterbacks in the league by the time he's ready for his second contract.

Where does he stand now? There's no official list of quarterback rankings, but on Monday The Athletic released a new poll of quarterbacks voted on by NFL decision-makers. Voters were made up of "six GMs, six assistant GMs, six former GMs, five other executives, eight head coaches and 19 other coaches, including 15 coordinators."

In all the voters placed Maye as the 22nd-best veteran quarterback (the poll did not includes rookies) in the NFL. They have him as a 'Tier 3' quarterback, which is an expansive grouping running from the 15th-best QB (Kyler Murray) to 25th (Kirk Cousins).

"A Tier 3 quarterback is a legitimate starter but needs a heavier running game and/or defensive component to win," the piece reads. "A lower-volume dropback passing offense suits him best."

Just about all the voters had Maye exactly in that tier. Of the 50 votes, 34 put him in Tier 3, while five had him in Tier 2 and 11 had him in Tier 4.

The piece by the Athletic also includes quotes from the voters on Maye.

"Drake turned the ball over a lot, he got injured and had a concussion," one coach told The Athletic. "But it was tough what they were doing offensively under Jerod Mayo."

"Daniels and Nix went into a helluva lot better situations than Drake did," another coach says in the piece. "(Maye) is a big athlete that has good vision, can push the ball up the field, he can run, I think he's coachable. Josh (McDaniels) does a good job of eliminating negative plays with a quarterback, so I think that will help him."

"The person and the leadership and the ability to run made him good as a rookie," an offensive coordinator says. "He can ascend pretty quick if he can start to hit progressions."

How far would Maye have to climb to reach Tier 2? That level is defined as a "quarterback can carry his team sometimes but not as consistently. He can handle pure-passing situations in doses and/or possesses other dimensions that are special enough to elevate him above Tier 3. He has a hole or two in his game."