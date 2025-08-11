Red Sox make roster moves ahead of series vs. Astros

BOSTON, MA – AUGUST 3: Pitcher Lucas Giolito #54 of the Boston Red Sox is congratulated by manager Alex Cora #13 after their 6-1 win over the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on August 3, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Red Sox, fresh off their first series loss in a few weeks, have decided to shuffle things up ahead of a pivotal three-game series with the Astros.

On the hill, the Red Sox have selected the contract of Jovani Moran from Triple-A Worcester and assigned him to the MLB roster.

Moran, a lefty, has posted a 3.44 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 18.1 innings of work over 12 appearances. Moran, who missed all of last season due to recovery from Tommy John surgery, returns to the bigs after making 79 appearances for Minnesota over a three-year span from 2021 through 2023.

As a big leaguer, the 28-year-old Moran has posted a posted a 2-3 record, 11 holds, one save, along with a 4.15 ERA and 112 strikeouts, in 91 innings of work. Moran, whose arsenal is headlined by a change-up that can leave batters baffled, has also held batters to a .208 batting average against in the MLB.

With Moran on the roster, the Red Sox demoted Chris Murphy down to Worcester. Murphy made two appearances in this past weekend’s series against the Padres, but really struggled in Friday’s outing, with two runs allowed on one hit and four walks (and just one out recorded).

Overall, Murphy has compiled a 2-0 record with two holds and 19 strikeouts in 20.2 innings over 14 appearances, but has also allowed three home runs and issued 10 walks over that 20.2-inning sample.

In the field, meanwhile, the Red Sox have officially added catcher Ali Sanchez to the roster after claiming him off waivers from Toronto last Friday.

May 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Ali Sanchez (20) hits a double against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

The 28-year-old Sanchez had made eight appearances for Toronto this season, with a .238 average, .571 OPS, and two runs scored. Spending the majority of his campaign with Triple-A Buffalo this season, the righty-swinging Sanchez posted a .279 average, .347 on-base percentage, and .766 OPS, along with six homers and 28 RBIs, in 54 games for the Bisons.

In the pro game since 2014, the Venezuelan-born Sanchez has made 46 MLB appearances since 2020 between the Mets, Cardinals, Marlins, and Blue Jays, posting a .186 average with six doubles and four RBIs.

The addition of Sanchez has led to the demotion of infielder David Hamilton back down to Triple-A Worcester. Hamilton, whose biggest boost to the club comes on the basepaths, was caught stealing and later struck out in Boston's extra-innings loss to the Padres this past Saturday.

And below the MLB level, the Red Sox also announced that pitcher Nick Burdi has been designated for assignment by the club.