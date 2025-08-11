Red Sox No. 1 pitching prospect has mixed bag in Triple-A debut

The Boston Red Sox held on to the top pitching prospect in the organization at the trade deadline, so all eyes are on him now.

Payton Tolle recently got promoted to Triple-A Worcester, and finally made his debut for the WooSox on Sunday. He ended up allowing six runs (five earned) over five innings, but in totality, it wasn't quite as bad as the box score indicated.

The first inning, however, was most certainly bad. After inducing a fly out by the first batter, the ball was out of the park for a grand slam four batters later. One of the hitters reached on an error, so only five of Tolle's six runs allowed in that inning were earned. But he allowed a second home run, a solo shot, before getting out of the inning.

Tolle ultimately settled down and followed up his disastrous first with four shutout frames. He still had to take the loss, as the WooSox fell 6-3 to the Buffalo Bisons. But despite his immense early struggles and ill-timed home run balls, Tolle could at least come away with something positive.

“[After] all the crap that happened there, I settled in a lot better,” Tolle told Worcester Telegram & Gazette. “Then finally in that fifth inning, I got to where we were on the offensive side of pitching, which was good.”

Tolle is a big boy at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds. He relies heavily on a mid-90s fastball, and complements it with a changeup that can drop by 7-8 mph with impressive vertical movement.