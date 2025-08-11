8 Patriots that stood out in final open practice of camp

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks on during a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium.

And with that, Patriots training camp is over.

Well, kinda. At least, the whole spectacle of it. Practices will no longer be open to the public after Sunday's "finale" in Foxborough. They will hold one more open practice for the media before heading to Minnesota for joint practices and preseason action against the Vikings, but with empty bleachers. They're scheduled to open practice to reporters at other times during the preseason, but the team is transitioning into normal game prep weeks.

So, we're winding down the list of players that stood out in these camp practices. The roster battles are starting to come down more to how they perform in preseason games, and any major changes to the lineup may only be out of necessity, due to injuries or other factors outside of X's and O's.

But Sunday's session at the Gillette Stadium practice fields, a reasonably physical and competitive day in shoulder pads, still had some players of note, either for good or bad reasons. The "bad" mainly, unfortunately, comes on the offensive side of the ball.

Here are X players that stood out in the final Patriots training camp practice open to the public...

QB Drake Maye

Maye stood out in a bad way on Sunday. He finished 6-of-13 passing in 11-on-11 drills, and only one of those incompletions could clearly be credited to a drop by the receiver (Stefon Diggs). There was also a play that looked like a miscommunication between Maye and rookie receiver Kyle Williams, so we'll put that one on Williams.

But Maye sprayed his throws in the red zone, with several overthrown passes to the corners, a play that we've seen him hit with precision in past practices. And continuing an unfortunate trend from the preseason opener, Maye struggled to protect the ball. He threw it into danger on one play that resulted in a diving interception by rookie safety Craig Woodson, and also mishandled a shotgun snap, but he was able to fall on that one.

Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Johnny Newton (95) tackles New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during a preseason game at Gillette Stadium.

Maye has generally looked comfortable in the pocket and his knowledge of the playbook hasn't been a concern,=. But, his ultimate decision-making in the heat of the play continues to be a question mark heading into his second season. We're expecting him to help the Patriots move the ball and score more points this season, but ball security will be critical to reaching their ceiling of contending for a playoff spot.

WR Efton Chism III

Chism made the catch of the day with a leaping corral of the ball in the end zone for a "touchdown" from Joshua Dobbs during 11-on-11, and was heavily involved with the No. 2 offense in general. It was a strong follow-up to a productive preseason opener.

The undrafted rookie may not ultimately make the initial 53-man roster, but he's making quite a case for it. If he doesn't, he'll be one of the first to sign to the practice squad.

WR Mack Hollins

Hollins continues to be featured a lot with both the 1's and 2's on offense. He brings an element of size to the wide receiver position that no one else on the roster can. That, plus he has built-in experience with Josh McDaniels and is a respected veteran in the locker room. Hollins is a virtual lock to be on the 53.

RB Antonio Gibson

The forgotten man of the running back room, Gibson followed up a solid preseason debut with an involved practice on Sunday. McDaniels has to like his experience and acumen as a passing-down back. And he's certainly protected the ball better than Rhamondre Stevenson. Gibson could be a dark horse candidate to play a key role on the offense.

OT Morgan Moses

Moses returned to practice and participated in team drills on Sunday. He still seems to be managed, as the struggling Demontrey Jacobs filled in for him. But it was promising to see Moses mix back in with the unit. The Pats desperately need stability at right tackle, and the full-time return of Moses could provide that.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) walks to the practice field for 2025 training camp.

DT Khyiris Tonga

Tonga continues to impress. He won both of his reps in 1-on-1 decisively, against Garrett Bradbury and Cole Strange. He's making a surprising push as an interior pass-rusher, perhaps making him a better fit for Mike Vrabel's defense than anyone realized. Tonga will be a critical piece on early downs, and it seems like he won't be a liability if he has to get after the quarterback.

CB Carlton Davis

Davis returned and participated in full at Sunday's practice. He also flashed his physicality during 11-on-11, breaking up a pass intended for Kayshon Boutte in the end zone. Christian Gonzalez remains out with a hamstring injury and won't practice in Minnesota, so getting Davis back was a welcome sight.

S Craig Woodson

Woodson gets a nod because he was out there for the very first snap of 11-on-11 with the starting defense. He had the aforementioned interception against Maye. Woodson has a chance to play a variety of roles on defense and also contribute on special teams as a rookie.